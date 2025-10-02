Adentris Joins UC Berkeley’s Health Engine Accelerator to Fast-Track Innovation in Clinical Documentation

Adentris today announced it has been accepted into the Health Engine accelerator, a UC Berkeley-based program designed to support healthtech ventures.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adentris ( www.adentris.com ), a real-time quality assurance platform for medical documentation, today announced it has been accepted into the Health Engine accelerator, a UC Berkeley-based program designed to support healthtech ventures.Joining Health Engine offers Adentris access to Berkeley’s deep network of mentors, clinical experts, investor connections, and talent pipelines. Over its three-month cohort, Adentris will receive structured support aimed at accelerating product development, and strengthening its position as a category leader in Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI) automation.“Health Engine’s mission to support startups at the intersection of technology and health aligns perfectly with our vision,” said Dmitry Karpov, Co-Founder & CEO of Adentris. “By joining this program, we gain access to world-class mentorship, clinician networks, and the Berkeley innovation ecosystem — all of which will help us scale faster and drive deeper adoption across health systems.”About AdentrisAdentris is a real-time quality assurance platform for medical records. It ensures quality rules adherence, finds errors, suggests fixes, and prevents mistakes that cost US Hospitals more than $100B annually.By continuously tracking payor and regulatory compliance rules — from CMS to Joint Commission to internal quality protocols — Adentris helps:- Prevent revenue loss from denied insurance claims- Reduce audit risk through full audit coverage- Free clinicians, CDI and compliance teams from manual review workflows- Deliver faster root-cause insights to guide quality improvementsAbout Health EngineHealth Engine is a startup accelerator hosted by UC Berkeley, focused on supporting early-stage healthtech and digital health companies. Alumni from Health Engine collectively have raised over $300 million, with a portfolio valuation exceeding $810 million.

