WorkDone Health Rebrands as Adentris and Launches Acute Care Solution for Real-Time Quality and Compliance Monitoring

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WorkDone Health, a Y Combinator–backed pioneer in AI-powered quality assurance for healthcare, today announced it has rebranded as Adentris. The new identity reflects the company’s expanded mission to empower hospitals and health systems with real-time technology that improves clinical quality, compliance, and financial performance.The rebrand coincides with the launch of Adentris’ Acute Care Compliance and Quality Monitoring Platform, a breakthrough solution that provides hospitals with instant oversight of clinical documentation and quality measures. Designed to address today’s most pressing hospital challenges, the platform integrates directly with leading Electronic Health Records (EHRs) to continuously audit 100% of patient charts, identifying risks, gaps, and compliance deviations the moment they occur.“Healthcare leaders shouldn’t have to wait weeks for retrospective audits to uncover documentation errors or quality measure gaps,” said Dmitry Karpov, CEO of Adentris. “With our acute care platform, hospitals can monitor compliance in real time, improve patient outcomes, and protect millions of dollars in revenue while reducing staff burden.”Meeting the Urgent Needs of Hospitals and Health SystemsHospitals today face escalating regulatory scrutiny, mounting financial pressures, and the challenge of improving CMS Star Ratings and accreditation readiness. Traditional retrospective chart reviews cover only a fraction of cases, leaving hospitals exposed to denials, penalties, and reputational risk.Adentris’ acute care solution closes this gap by:- Automating compliance with 5,000+ evolving CMS, Medicaid, and Joint Commission rules- Detecting documentation gaps in real time, from missing allergy information to incomplete SEP-1 sepsis bundles- Accelerating corrective action with instant notifications to providers and CDI teams- Driving measurable ROI through reduced denials, improved quality ratings, and faster reimbursement cyclesA New Identity for a Broader MissionThe name Adentris represents advancing documentation, enterprise intelligence, and compliance. The company’s AI-powered multi-agent platform extends beyond addiction treatment and behavioral health, where WorkDone Health first pioneered its solution, into the broader acute care market.“This new chapter under the Adentris brand reflects our commitment to helping health systems achieve both clinical excellence and financial resilience,” added Karpov. “We believe real-time AI auditing is the future of healthcare quality and compliance.”About AdentrisAdentris (formerly WorkDone Health) is an AI-powered compliance and quality automation platform for healthcare providers. Backed by Y Combinator, Adentris partners with leading hospitals and health systems to ensure complete, compliant, and revenue-optimized medical documentation. Its multi-agent AI technology integrates seamlessly with EHRs to deliver real-time oversight across quality measures, CMS compliance, and revenue cycle operations.For more information, visit http://adentris.com

