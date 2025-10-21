Adentris Selected for Creative Destruction Lab Computational Health Program to Scale AI-Driven Compliance in Healthcare

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adentris ( www.adentris.com ) the real-time AI compliance engine for clinical documentation, has been accepted into the Computational Health stream of Creative Destruction Lab (CDL). This milestone marks a major step in Adentris’s growth as it scales its technology to improve documentation compliance and care quality across healthcare systems.Creative Destruction Lab’s Computational Health stream supports early-stage companies applying data science and AI to challenges in medicine and healthcare. Participating ventures receive mentorship from leading scientists, entrepreneurs, and investors, helping them refine business models, measure progress, and accelerate growth—all without program fees or equity dilution.By joining CDL, Adentris gains access to a global network of mentors and resources to sharpen its product strategy, validate impact metrics, and expand its market reach.“We view CDL’s Computational Health as a launchpad,” said Dmitry Karpov, Co-Founder and CEO of Adentris. “Their mentorship and structure will help us strengthen product-market fit, engage health systems, and scale our AI compliance layer with confidence.”During the program, Adentris will focus on validating ROI through hospital pilots, expanding its compliance rule engine, and leveraging CDL’s network to strengthen investor and partner relationships.About AdentrisAdentris is an AI-powered quality and compliance co-pilot for healthcare organizations, embedded directly into clinical workflows to detect, correct, and prevent documentation gaps in real time. The platform reduces denials, audit risks, and revenue leakage while supporting clinicians with proactive guidance. Adentris partners with hospitals and clinics across the U.S. and is backed by Y Combinator.About Creative Destruction Lab and Computational HealthCreative Destruction Lab is a global nonprofit accelerator for science- and technology-based startups. The Computational Health stream focuses on ventures applying computational methods to healthcare, biology, and medicine. CDL programs provide structured mentorship through objective-based sessions and access to world-class experts in AI, life sciences, and entrepreneurship.

