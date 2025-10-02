AHA podcast: The Texas Model for Cyber Resilience in Health Care 

Fernando Martinez, Ph.D., chief digital officer at the Texas Hospital Association, shares how Texas and the THA are building regional resilience through cyber command structures, statewide coordination and tabletop exercises. Learn how this approach is shaping a national model for health care cybersecurity. LISTEN NOW

