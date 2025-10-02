CMS finalizes Medicare Part C Utilization Management Annual Data Submission requirements 

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Sept. 30 issued a memo, through the Health Plan Management system, finalizing the Medicare Advantage Utilization Management Annual Data Submission requirements for MA organizations. CMS has limited the scope of the annual data collection to internal coverage criteria for MA services — including Medicare Part B drugs — that require prior authorization. Criteria used exclusively for other review types, such as concurrent or payment reviews, will not be collected. CMS decided not to finalize the proposed audit protocol and corresponding audit tools, citing concerns about duplicative audits, but may consider incorporating review of internal coverage criteria into future program audits.

