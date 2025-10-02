State Library Releases 2024-25 OIFC Report

Since 1987, the State Library has been collecting information about intellectual freedom challenges at libraries and education institutions in Oregon. A challenge is any attempt to remove or limit access to a material, service, or program because a person or group objects to it. This information is available now in the latest report of the Oregon Intellectual Freedom Clearinghouse (OIFC).

The 2025 OIFC Annual Report lists 50 official challenge incidents in public libraries, special libraries, and schools. The number of challenges is tied with 2001 as the fifth highest reported since the State Library began keeping track. The incidents included challenges to 66 unique titles and 68 items, the fourth highest number since 1987.

Oregon’s high numbers match national trends. The American Library Association (ALA) reported that 2024 had the third highest attempts to censor library materials since they began collecting statistics in 1990. OIFC data is reported to ALA and compiled in their national statistics.

In a new trend for Oregon, 60% of challenged items were hidden or vandalized, rather than going through official channels. That amount compares to 40% last year. Common reasons people shared for challenging the remaining items were that they felt the materials contained:

Inappropriate sex or nudity.

Content about people who are two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, or other identities related to sexual orientation or gender identity (2SLGBTQIA+).

Unsuitability to the material’s target age group.

While most challenges were to materials, 14% of official challenges were focused on library programs, displays, or entire content areas. These incidents included antisemitic graffiti, a challenge to all 2SLGBTQIA+ books, objection to a book club selection, and a request to remove books exhibiting transphobia from an office display.

The pattern is clear: most challenges target stories about people in underrepresented protected classes. In 2024–25, 76% of challenged items told the stories of or featured 2SLGBTQIA+ people, Black, Indigenous, or other people of color. Two challenge incidents involved staff who chose not to select materials with 2SLGBTQIA+ content.

The disproportionate impact of challenges on protected classes led to the Oregon State Legislature to pass Senate Bill 1098 in the 2025 session. The bill prohibits discrimination against protected classes when selecting or retaining school instructional, curricular, or library materials. Oregon joined Colorado, Connecticut, New York, and Rhode Island in passing “Freedom to Read”/anti-book ban bills in 2025.

“During these hard times, when libraries are facing threats to funding and library staff are facing threats to their livelihood, we will continue to support libraries, and their staff, to protect the freedom to read,” says Wendy Cornelisen, State Librarian.

Libraries experiencing intellectual freedom challenges in Oregon are also supported by the Oregon Library Association (OLA) and the ALA. Volunteers on OLA’s Intellectual Freedom Committee advise libraries and schools during challenges. ALA’s Office of Intellectual Freedom provides resources and consulting to help libraries prepare for and manage attempts at censorship. The State Library of Oregon relies on the expertise of both groups in its work on the OIFC.

To learn more about the Oregon Intellectual Freedom Clearinghouse and challenges in Oregon libraries, please visit the OIFC website at https://slo.oregon.gov/oifc/ or contact Buzzy Nielsen, Program Manager for Library Support, at buzzy.nielsen@slo.oregon.gov or 971-375-3486.