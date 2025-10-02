Palomar Health Ranked #1 in San Diego County on Newsweek’s List of America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2025

Palomar Health Rehabilitation Institute remains committed to guiding individuals on their journey of healing.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Palomar Health Rehabilitation Institute has earned a place on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2025, ranking as the #1 rehabilitation center in San Diego County. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.“We are deeply honored and proud of these accomplishments, which reflect the extraordinary strength and resilience of our patients. Palomar Health Rehabilitation Institute remains committed to guiding individuals on their journey to restore and heal — helping them refocus on meaningful milestones and to reclaim their lives,” said Jennifer Whitney, CEO of the Palomar Health Rehabilitation Institute.The America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2025 ranking highlights the leading physical rehabilitation facilities in the U.S. The 25 states with the most facilities, according to CMS, were ranked individually. The facilities from the remaining states were grouped into 4 regions: Northeast, Midwest, West and South. The list is based on four data pillars:- Quality Metric: Data for inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) published by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).- National Online Survey: An online survey among experts with knowledge of physical rehabilitation centers (physicians, physiotherapists, doctors, clinic managers and other healthcare professionals) conducted in cooperation with Newsweek.- Accreditation: Data provided by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and the Model Systems Knowledge Translation Center (MSKTC).- Google Reviews: Patient satisfaction reflected through online reviews.Based on the study results, Palomar Health Rehabilitation Institute is honored to be recognized as the top-ranked rehabilitation center in San Diego County and among the best in the nation.“Palomar Health is proud to be recognized as the number one rehabilitation center in San Diego County on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2025,” said Diane Hansen, President and CEO of Palomar Health. “This award underscores the remarkable and industry-leading care our team of rehabilitation professionals deliver every day. Our team meets patients at some of the most difficult crossroads in their lives and knows the impact that patient-centered treatment can have on their recovery.”For more information on Palomar Health, please visit PalomarHealth.org

