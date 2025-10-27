NEBRASKA, October 27 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Provides Statement After Judge Denies Temporary Injunction for WEC

LINCOLN, NE — Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement after Red Willow County District Judge Patrick Heng denied a request for a temporary injunction in a lawsuit aimed at preventing the State from converting the Work Ethic Camp (WEC) to an ICE detention facility.

“I appreciate that the court expedited this decision, which affirms the State’s right to enter into the contract with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and provides the authority to operate the detention facility under the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS),” said Gov. Pillen. “The agreement we have with DHS is good for Nebraska’s taxpayers and it ensures we are doing all that we can to keep criminal, illegal aliens off our streets.”

Last week, the facility underwent a final walk-through by ICE inspectors and was approved for use. Rob Jeffreys, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), praised the work of his team: “Passing these inspections is a testament to our team’s commitment to safety, security, and professionalism. I appreciate the attention to detail shown at every level of this facility and the strong partnerships and cooperation with DHS and ICE that have made this possible.”

The contract between the DHS/ICE and WEC will net the state around $14 million annually. Taking into consideration all costs associated with housing detainees, the state will receive approximately $2.4 million per month.