New Work-Based Learning Webinar on October 7: Growing High School Internship Programs

The Work-Based Learning (WBL) webinar series continues next week to showcase and share information about successful high school internship programs!

Join Iowa Workforce Development’s state partners, employers, and educators on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, for the 3:30 PM virtual event as they talk about meaningful internship programs for our youth and how more communities can get involved.

Webinar Details

Growing Employer High School Internship Programs

3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Register for the Webinar (Zoom)

Hear from employers across Iowa about how they built their high school internship programs, the advantages of starting early to prepare the future workforce, and what they need from educators to sustain a successful work-based learning partnership.



Agenda

Welcome and Introduction: Linda Fandel, Iowa Workforce Development Work-Based Learning Liaison

Panelist Presentations with Q & A Throughout:

Kylie Ayala, Team Kline, Employee Development Coordinator and Registered Apprenticeship Instructor, and Matt Puffer , Team Kline, Human Resources Director

Team Kline, Employee Development Coordinator and Registered Apprenticeship Instructor, and , Team Kline, Human Resources Director Jennifer Downe, MercyOne Workforce Development Partner and Margrit Allen , Trinity Health System (including MercyOne) Director of Workforce Development, Innovation and Funding

MercyOne Workforce Development Partner and , Trinity Health System (including MercyOne) Director of Workforce Development, Innovation and Funding Doug Ford, Wells Enterprises Operations, Director of Training and Development

Wells Enterprises Operations, Director of Training and Development Mitchell Hora , Continuum Ag Founder & CEO, and Peggy Miller, Former High School Intern, Continuum Ag

, Continuum Ag Founder & CEO, and Former High School Intern, Continuum Ag Kyle Kuhlers, Computer Programming and Cyber Security Instructor and Coach, Waterloo Career Center and Hawkeye Community College, 2025-26 Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellow

Concluding Remarks: Jodie Smith, Education Consultant for Work-Based Learning and Industry-Recognized Credentials, Iowa Department of Education

Conclusion: Linda Fandel, Iowa Workforce Development Work-Based Learning Liaison

