Florida Recognizes National Pedestrian Safety Month

October 2, 2025

~ Safety Starts With You ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.~ The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and the Florida Highway Patrol recognize October as National Pedestrian Safety Month, in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). With the reminder that Safety Starts With You, this month serves as a time to raise awareness about pedestrian safety and remind drivers to watch for pedestrians every time they get behind the wheel.

Pedestrians have the highest fatality rate among all road users in Florida, often interacting with motorists, bicyclists, motorcyclists, and commercial vehicle drivers at sidewalks, crosswalks, and intersections. Crash data indicates that faults are shared fairly evenly between drivers and pedestrians, highlighting the need for caution and accountability on both sides. At any moment, we can all be pedestrians or drivers, making pedestrian safety a shared responsibility.

“Pedestrian safety is a public safety priority, and this campaign reflects our commitment to reducing fatalities through awareness, education, and enforcement,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “It’s critical that drivers remain attentive to pedestrians, and that pedestrians take proactive steps to follow proper crossing protocols and ensure they’re visible to motorists. Safety Starts With You, and together, we can prevent tragedies and protect lives.

“Our troopers see firsthand the devastating impact of pedestrian involved crashes,” said Colonel Gary Howze. “We’re urging drivers to stay alert, slow down in pedestrian zones, and always yield the right of way. Lives depend on it and every decision behind the wheel matters.”

“Pedestrian safety is a shared responsibility, and we urge all Floridians to always remain alert when walking or driving,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “Alongside our partners, we’re continuing to implement pedestrian safety projects and educate motorists and pedestrians on making safe decisions when traveling throughout the state.”

Pedestrian Walking Tips:

Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available. If one isn’t available, walk facing oncoming traffic and as far from traffic (and the road) as possible.

Pay attention and be alert at all times. Refrain from distractions such as wearing headphones or earbuds and put phones away when crossing the street; keep your eyes focused on the road and your surroundings.

Whenever possible, cross streets at and within crosswalks or intersections, where drivers expect pedestrians, and look for vehicles in all directions, including those turning. If neither are available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely and watch for traffic as you cross.

Never enter the street between parked cars. If crossing mid-block cannot be avoided, pedestrians must yield right of way to vehicles on the roadway.

Do not cross an intersection diagonally except where and when crossing is authorized by official traffic control devices.

Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways or backing up in parking lots.

Be visible at all times. Wear bright clothing during the day and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night. Never assume a driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers as they approach to make sure you are seen.

Motorist Safety Tips:

Look out for pedestrians everywhere, at all times. Use extra caution when driving in hard-to-see conditions, such as nighttime or during inclement weather.

Slow down and be prepared to stop when turning or otherwise entering a crosswalk. Never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk. There may be people crossing that you can’t see.

Yield to pedestrians walking in and stop well before the crosswalk to give other vehicles an opportunity to stop and locate crossing pedestrians.

Follow the speed limit, especially around people on the street. Follow slower speed limits in school zones and neighborhoods where children are present.

A vehicle approaching a pedestrian legally crossing the street at an intersection must yield or stop to allow the person walking to cross. This applies motor vehicle drivers and bicyclists as well.

If motorists fail to yield, they face a minimum citation of $164 and three points on their driver license- it is the law. Worse, they can severely injure or take someone’s life.

All sides of the intersection are crosswalks – marked or not, regardless of whether the sidewalk is paved or not. The only exception is where a state or local government has explicitly closed a particular crosswalk. A sign must be placed at such a crossing to indicate that the crosswalk is closed.

Drivers must always be prepared to slow or stop at any time for emergency vehicles, buses, bicyclists, animals, other motorists slowing to turn, and other situations.

Be extra cautious when backing up as pedestrians can move into your path.

ADDITIONAL DATA:

In 2024, there were 12,223 pedestrian crashes statewide, a nearly 19% increase from 2023 alone. With that said, fatalities and SBIs have decrease once again for a second straight year.

Pedestrian Crashes Year Pedestrian Crashes Fatalities SBIs 2019 9,752 735 1,526 2020 8,107 712 1,262 2021 9,552 847 1,450 2022 10,160 937 1,541 2023 10,276 779 1,431 2024 12,223 706 1,354