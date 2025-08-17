ILLEGAL U-TURN TRUCK DRIVER ARRESTED FOR VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

August 16, 2025

~ Issued Immigration Detainer ~

St. Lucie County – On August 12, 2025, State Troopers responded to a crash on Florida’s Turnpike occurring in St. Lucie County. The crash involved a mini-van and a commercial semi-truck and trailer. Based upon our initial, but on-going criminal investigation, it is evident that the driver of the commercial semi-truck recklessly, and without regard for the safety of others, attempted to execute a U-Turn utilizing an unauthorized location. As a result of his actions, the three occupants of the mini-van are now deceased.

State Troopers obtained a criminal arrest warrant for the driver, Harjinder Singh, for three (3) counts of vehicular homicide. During the course of this criminal investigation and with the assistance of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), State Troopers determined that Harjinder Singh entered the United States illegally, having crossed the Mexico border in 2018. The Defendant then obtained a Commercial Driver’s License in the state of California. Under the federal authority delegated by ICE to FHP State Troopers through the 287 (g) program, State Troopers issued an ICE detainer.

“The actions taken by the Defendant while operating a commercial tractor-trailer are both shocking and criminal”, said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Three people lost their lives as a result of his recklessness, and countless friends and family members will experience the pain of their loss forever. Harjinder Singh is in custody on state vehicular homicide charges and immigration violations. He will no longer be able to damage and destroy the lives of Floridians and visitors. At the conclusion of his state charges, he will be deported. The Florida Highway Patrol remains committed to enforcing both state and federal law to ensure that people that are a danger to others face justice behind bars.”

###

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. Learn more on our website.

The Florida Highway Patrol strives to achieve core values of courtesy, service, and protection. It is FHP’s job to help ensure the safety and welfare of millions of Florida’s residents and visitors every day.

To learn more about FHP or how to become one of Florida’s Finest, visit BeATrooper.com.