Florida Secures $13.6 Million in Federal Funding to Expand Immigration Enforcement

October 1, 2025

~ Federal investment enhances Florida’s law enforcement capabilities and reinforces public safety through expanded immigration enforcement.~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Last week, it was announced that the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) received $13.6 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to support its partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under the 287(g) Task Force Model (TFM).

This funding reinforces Florida’s commitment to law and order by expanding the operational capacity of state and local law enforcement agencies engaged in immigration enforcement. The 287(g) program equips Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers with the authority to identify, process, and detain individuals who violate federal immigration laws. Since March, more than 4,900 illegal aliens have been apprehended by the FHP, including nearly 900 with criminal histories.

“Florida’s law enforcement officers are on the front lines of protecting our state from the consequences of illegal immigration,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “This investment allows us to expand our capabilities and continue working alongside ICE to enforce the law and safeguard our communities.”

Through the 287(g) Task Force Model, FLHSMV will receive:

$7,500 per federally trained Task Force Officer to purchase essential equipment

$100,000 per operational agreement to acquire new vehicles that support immigration enforcement missions

This investment comes at a critical time. Law enforcement officers conducting immigration enforcement across the country—and here in Florida—are facing rising threats and hostility. These resources will help protect officers on the front lines, improve mobility and response capabilities, and reinforce Florida’s unwavering commitment to public safety and the rule of law.

The funding announcement coincided with Florida’s second immigration enforcement operation last week, led by the Florida Highway Patrol in coordination with county, state, and federal partners. Participating agencies include DHS, ICE, U.S. Border Patrol, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Florida Gaming Control Commission, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco, Florida Department of Financial Services, and the Florida Department of Lottery’s Division of Security. Highlights of the operation include:

2,020 traffic stops.

1,539 citations issued.

461 illegal aliens apprehended.

235 misdemeanor charges.

75 felony charges.

45 illegal aliens with prior criminal history.

Illegal aliens represented 19 countries, including Guatemala, El Salvador, China, Czech Republic, Cuba, India, Mexico, Cape Verde, Portugal, and Brazil.

