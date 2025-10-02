ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Oct. 3-6)

: Consider alternate routes including southbound State Route 51 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Loop 101 in the Tempe area. Eastbound Loop 101 drivers approaching the closure should consider exiting to southbound Scottsdale Road before using eastbound Shea Boulevard to Loop 101.

Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Scottsdale and Hayden roads also closed. Detours

from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

Northbound Loop 303 closed

between I-10 and Happy Valley Parkway

in the West Valley

from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday

(Oct. 4) for pavement sealing.

Detours

: Consider using north- and eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) between I-10 and I-17 as an alternate freeway route. Detours also will be in place using northbound Cotton Lane, Sarival Avenue and other streets.

Note