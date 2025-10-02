ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Oct. 3-6)
PHOENIX – A few closures for improvement projects are scheduled along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Oct. 3-6), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan on using detour routes as needed while the following weekend restrictions are in place:
- Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Princess Drive/Pima Road and Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 6) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Scottsdale and Hayden roads also closed. Detours: Consider alternate routes including southbound State Route 51 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Loop 101 in the Tempe area. Eastbound Loop 101 drivers approaching the closure should consider exiting to southbound Scottsdale Road before using eastbound Shea Boulevard to Loop 101.
- Northbound Loop 303 closed between I-10 and Happy Valley Parkway in the West Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 4) for pavement sealing. Detours: Consider using north- and eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) between I-10 and I-17 as an alternate freeway route. Detours also will be in place using northbound Cotton Lane, Sarival Avenue and other streets. Note: Crews will work to reopen northbound Loop 303 in sections as the pavement sealing progresses.
- Southbound Loop 303 closed between Happy Valley Parkway and I-10 in the West Valley from 10 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 5) for pavement sealing. Detours: Consider using west- and southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) between I-17 and I-10 as an alternate freeway route. Detours also will be in place for southbound Loop 303 exiting at Happy Valley Parkway. Note: Crews will work to reopen southbound Loop 303 in sections as the pavement sealing progresses.
Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.
Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters last November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.
Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
