National Problem Gambling Helpline Changes: Do They Impact Washington State

Helpline Updates

NCPG ends 3 years managing 1-800-GAMBLER; national helpline reverts to 1-800-522-4700. Washington’s 1-800-547-6133 remains unchanged, 24/7.

OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Problem Gambling helpline reverts to previous number.Effective September 29, 2025, the New Jersey Supreme Court denied the National Council on Problem Gambling’s request for an emergency stay that would have allowed NCPG to continue managing 1-800-GAMBLER as the National Problem Gambling Helpline. This ends NCPG’s three-year management of the line.This decision has prompted several common questions:• Is 1-800-GAMBLER going away? No. The number still exists, but it is no longer managed by NCPG. Control has reverted to the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey (CCGNJ) which owns the number.• Does NCPG still have a helpline? Yes. NCPG has returned to its long-standing number, 1-800-522-4700, which has been active for nearly 30 years. National text (800GAM) and chat (ncpgambling.org/chat) services also remain fully operational.• What is changing in Washington? Nothing. The Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling has managed the Washington State Problem Gambling Helpline (1-800-547-6133) for more than 30 years, and services continue uninterrupted, offering direct and confidential help 24/7.• Can a Washington resident still call 1-800-GAMBLER? It is advisable for a Washington resident to call 1-800-547-6133 to receive the most accurate information and to be provided with access to local treatment and resource options.While some Washington gaming industry members who opted to use 1-800-GAMBLER in their marketing will be affected, state code (WAC 230-06-068) specifically requires a “play responsibly” message paired with a toll-free helpline number, and 1-800-547-6133 fully meets the requirement.ECPG is coordinating with the Washington State Gambling Commission and the Washington State Health Care Authority to keep messaging consistent. Washington residents will not experience any disruption. In addition to 24/7 Helpline support, ECPG provides a counselor directory and a wide range of educational resources at evergreencpg.org. Whether by calling 1-800-547-6133, texting, chatting, or connecting with a counselor through the online directory of certified gambling counselors, help is always available.ECPG will continue to monitor developments closely and provide updates as more information becomes available.Read the full announcement here: https://www.evergreencpg.org/news/helpline-updates/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.