ECPG Highlights the Importance of Seeking Help Amid Surge in Super Bowl Sports Betting Promotions

OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling (ECPG), Washington state affiliate to the National Council on Problem Gambling, urges anyone who is struggling with gambling to call or text the confidential 24/7 Washington State Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-547-6133 or visit KeepItFunWA.org to live chat with a Helpline Specialist who can provide both information and referral to free and low-cost treatment services.American Gaming Association (AGA) estimates $1.39 billion being Wagered legally on Super Bowl LIX (2025)There is an annual surge in sports media coverage surrounding the Super Bowl, and since it is the most viewed and wagered on sporting event in America, along with it comes mentions of gambling. This year is no different with sports betting becoming commonplace on virtually every platform from traditional television to digital media.Anyone trying to reduce or abstain from sports wagering may find it difficult to do so due to the round-the-clock coverage.Help Starts Here.ECPG understands it is more important than ever to ensure the public is aware that there is help for anyone who has questions or concerns about gambling—whether it is for you, a friend, family member, or employer—reach out and get the help you need. ECPG provides programs and services across Washington State, including online resources/downloads, and access to free or low-cost treatment.“If you, or someone you love, is being negatively impacted by gambling we urge you to connect with a Helpline Specialist—treatment works. Call, text, or chat 24 hours a day, seven days a week to learn how to get the help you need to live the life you want,” said Maureen Greeley, Executive Director, Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling.Where to go if sports betting stops being fun and you have questions:• 24/7 Live Access to a Trained Helpline SpecialistECPG offers the Washington State Problem Gambling Helpline that provides 24/7 access to trained helpline specialists that can be reached by phone, text, or by chatting on the https://keepitfunwa.org/ or on the ECPG main site https://www.evergreencpg.org/ Recursos en español: https://www.evergreencpg.org/es/ Washington State Problem Gambling Helpline is available 24/7 at 1-800-547-6133• You Are Not AloneAn estimated 90,000 – 100,000 WA State adults are impacted by moderate to serious gambling problems. Help and support are available. ECPG provides a wide range of programs and services, resources, and a page dedicated to Gambling Recovery Support Services on their website.• Know the SignsThere are many signs and symptoms of gambling problems. Knowing what they are may help you to ask the right questions and encourage a loved one or friend to seek help. ECPG set up a Know the Signs page on their website with information on how to know when to get help with a confidential eScreener self-test.About Evergreen Council on Problem GamblingThe Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling (ECPG) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to providing services and programs for those affected by problem gambling and gaming – individuals, their families, employers, students, treatment professionals, peer and recovery specialist, and the greater community – through gambling addiction treatment support, information and education, advocacy, research, recovery, and prevention efforts.For more information visit: https://evergreencpg.org Washington State problem gambling data provided by the 2021 WA State Adult Problem Gambling Prevalence Study

