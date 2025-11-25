Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling Partners with Washington’s Lottery on Gift Responsibly Campaign

Gambling-Related Gifts are for Adults and Not for Kids

OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling (ECPG), in partnership with Washington's Lottery will launch a state-wide gift responsibly campaign starting in November and running through December 31, 2025, to raise awareness about the risks of youth gambling and to encourage responsible gift giving during the holiday season. Spokes-animals, Casey and Skye will lead the way with GiftIdeasForKids.org, a unique approach of blending animation and seasonal messaging promoting alternatives to using scratch tickets as gifts for young people.As part of ECPG’s Gift Responsibly campaign, the Council is also highlighting its Healing Animal Adoptions program. This program brings attention to the real service animals and therapy animals that inspire Casey and Skye, and it offers families a meaningful alternative gift option that supports prevention, treatment, and recovery services for individuals, families, and communities across Washington State.ECPG Executive Director Maureen Greeley said the campaign provides an important seasonal reminder for families across the state. “Our Evergreen Council is proud to partner on Gift Responsibly and Healing Animal Adoptions programs to keep the holidays (and the future) Merry and Bright for youth, veterans, and anyone in need of support,” Greeley said. “ECPG has programs, services, and resources for everyone, whether you need prevention information about who is Too Young to Bet or treatment and recovery support services.”Lottery tickets and gambling-themed gifts are often viewed as harmless, but research shows that introducing gambling at a young age can increase the risk of developing gambling-related problems later in life. The Gift Responsibly campaign helps educate communities, raise awareness about youth gambling, and promote responsible play while remaining neutral about legalized forms of gambling. Washington’s statewide effort will carry this message through social media, digital content, and reminders on Washington’s Lottery terminals.Washington’s Lottery remains a key partner in promoting responsible gifting. “Washington’s Lottery is a strong advocate for responsible gambling not just during the holidays but 365 days a year,” said Kristi Weeks, Director of Legal Services for Washington’s Lottery. “We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with the Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling to raise awareness about this important issue and ensure that lottery tickets remain in the hands of those 18 or older.”Learn More about Casey and SkyeCasey and Skye have appeared in ECPG’s veteran-focused program Healing Animal Adoptions. Each animal represents a real working service dog or equine therapy horse with a backstory that peeks into why they are the perfect team to raise awareness of responsible gifting and the healing benefits they offer.Casey, the devoted service dog, plays a crucial role in helping empower veterans to overcome the challenges of PTSD, anxiety, and other mental health concerns so they can live their lives to the fullest.As a therapy horse, Skye offers comfort and connection to those in need with the groundbreaking equine-assisted therapy programs designed to help veterans and individuals navigate their own healing journeys.Gift Ideas for KidsAnimated spokes-animals Casey and Skye will lend their talents to promote safe and responsible gift giving. The campaign will provide coverage across Washington State through ad placements, social media, and through Washington’s Lottery terminals.The ECPG website presents visitors with a downloadable sheet with 15 Gift Ideas for Kids and the opportunity to donate and receive a Casey or Skye plushie as an alternative gift.Learn more: https://www.giftideasforkids.org About the Gift Responsibly CampaignOriginally founded in the early 2000s by the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University, the Gift Responsibly campaign works through partnerships with lotteries and community organizations to educate the public about the dangers of buying lottery tickets for children.The campaign helps families understand that Scratch Tickets and similar products are not appropriate for children and encourages gift-givers to choose age-appropriate, positive alternatives during the holiday season.About the Evergreen Council on Problem GamblingThe Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling (ECPG) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing public awareness of problem gambling, expanding treatment services, and promoting prevention and responsible gambling education throughout Washington State and beyond.Has gambling stopped being fun? Do you or someone you love have concerns about their gambling, call or text the Washington State Problem Gambling 24-hour Helpline 1-800-547-6133 to learn about help and resources in your area, or visit www.evergreencpg.org to chat with a Helpline specialist.About Washington’s LotterySince 1982, Washington’s Lottery (also known as the Department of Imagination) has generated more than $5.3 billion to support several important state programs. The Lottery’s primary beneficiary is the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA), which provides much-needed funding for programs including early childhood education, the WA Grant and College Bound program, Washington Award for Vocational Excellence, GET Ready for Math and Science scholarships, and more. These programs help provide critical services and support to thousands of Washington residents each year and help improve their lives. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook and Instagram at @walottery.

