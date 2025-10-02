Bitsensing joins the 2025 Pangyo Global Media Meetup India Special - fully expanding its global radar innovation

Bitsensing CEO Jae-Eun Lee A scene from the online meetup’s Q&A session Image provided by Bitsensing

Bitsensing, a Pangyo-based radar company, is accelerating its global entry by showcasing its smart mobility and city solutions at a media meetup with ET Auto.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radar solution specialist Bitsensing (CEO Jae-Eun Lee) is accelerating its global market entry by participating in the 2025 Pangyo Global Media Online Meetup India Special on September 29.This event is a program that directly connects innovative companies from Pangyo Techno Valley with major overseas media outlets. ET Auto, a media outlet affiliated with India’s most prominent business newspaper, The Economic Times, conducted the interviews. In particular, ET Auto’s Assistant Editor, Mukul Yudhveer Singh, and journalist Kriti Saraiya personally participated, highlighting the vision and global competitiveness of Pangyo’s innovative companies.This Meetup was a special feature on the mobility and tech sectors. Bitsensing participated alongside VEStellaLab and the Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator Through the event, each company shared its key technologies and strategies for entering the Indian market, directly conveying the potential for global expansion of the Pangyo innovation ecosystem to the local media. Bitsensing introduced its accumulated technology in the smart mobility and smart city sectors, actively exploring possibilities for cooperation in the Indian market.Bitsensing develops solutions that can be applied to various industries by combining high-resolution radar sensors with AI-based data analysis.Examples include the in-cabin radar (Mod620), which detects infants left in vehicles; the traffic monitoring sensor (TIMOS), which analyzes intersection and highway conditions in real-time; and the integrated solution TraXight, which supports traffic signal optimization based on big data and AI simulation. TraXight, in particular, was recognized on the global stage for its technology by receiving a CES 2025 Innovation Award.Bitsensing is also accelerating its market expansion by supplying high-performance radar solutions through a partnership with the global semiconductor company NXP and signing mass production contracts for imaging radar and corner radar with major EV OEMs in Korea and the US. Furthermore, it is participating in global smart city projects by signing an MOU with Indian transportation infrastructure companies to build an AI-based smart traffic management system.Bitsensing shows a unique characteristic in its R&D personnel composition. Of its 97 employees, 10 have Ph.D. degrees and 25 have master’s degrees. Personnel from top-tier global tech companies and major universities have also joined, creating coaction. Experts with experience at Hyundai AutoEver, Mando, LG Electronics, and Hanwha Systems have joined to accelerate technology development and commercialization. Personnel from prestigious domestic universities, including Seoul National University, Yonsei University, Korea University, and POSTECH, as well as major overseas universities, including the University of Edinburgh and Maastricht University, lead product development that meets global standards.Bitsensing also aims to be a radar platform company that can expand beyond mobility to smart cities, infrastructure, and healthcare. Based on its experience in commercializing vehicle radar, the company is conducting projects for traffic infrastructure monitoring, smart intersection management, and tunnel safety monitoring, both domestically and internationally. It is also expanding its cooperation with other nations, including India, Italy, Sweden, and Thailand. Through this, it is positioning itself as a comprehensive solution provider that goes beyond simply supplying hardware to include data-driven traffic policy improvement and urban safety enhancement.Bitsensing CEO Jae-Eun Lee said, “This Meetup was a meaningful opportunity to directly introduce the radar technology and smart infrastructure solutions that Bitsensing has accumulated on a global stage.” He added, “We will continue to innovate to enhance safety and efficiency in the autonomous driving and smart city sectors and strengthen our technological leadership in the global market through data-based traffic innovation.”Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator’s Techno Valley Innovation Group has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley’s value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, Joy of Work in Pangyo, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange - In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

