SCCG Partners with QStarLabs to Distribute AI Micro-Influencer Platform and Launch Retro Mr. Las Vegas Account

SCCG Partners with QStarLabs

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a global leader in advisory and business development within the gaming industry, today announced a strategic partnership with QStarLabs, the developer of the cutting-edge PERSONAS AI micro-influencer platform. This collaboration will introduce QStarLabs’ technology to SCCG’s extensive network of more than 130 partners worldwide while also demonstrating its impact through the launch of a unique Retro Mr. Las Vegas Account, also known as the Retro Stephen Crystal Account.

The partnership strengthens SCCG’s role as a connector within the global gaming industry, providing business development and sales support to accelerate the distribution of QStarLabs’ PERSONAS platform. This best-in-class solution is purpose-built for operators, sportsbooks, and prediction markets seeking to transform social engagement into measurable revenue.

QStarLabs’ PERSONAS technology enables brands to create and manage self-learning AI influencers capable of engaging audiences at scale. Each persona is developed with unique personality traits and the ability to communicate through text, images, audio, and video. By integrating with real-time sports data, promotions, and operator platforms, PERSONAS delivers timely, relevant, and targeted fan engagement across multiple digital channels, including X, Instagram, Discord, and proprietary apps. With proven traction of more than 20 million impressions and over 100,000 direct interactions, PERSONAS are available around the clock and supported by enterprise-grade oversight tools to ensure safe, consistent, and brand-aligned content delivery.

For SCCG, the technology will not only support client partners but also serve as the foundation of a new community initiative in the gaming industry. The Retro Stephen Crystal Account will use QStarLabs’ innovative AI to bring a nostalgic and interactive persona to life, engaging audiences in new and creative ways while demonstrating how PERSONAS can foster community building within gaming.

“AI micro-influencers are the next frontier in player acquisition and engagement, and QStarLabs has created a solution that is both powerful and scalable. We’re excited not only to introduce this platform to our global partner ecosystem but also to use it ourselves in launching the Retro Stephen Crystal Account—an innovative community play that demonstrates the power of their technology,” said Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management.

“We’re excited to partner with SCCG Management and showcase our PERSONAS platform through the Retro Mr. Las Vegas Account. Since launch, we’ve seen significant operator, affiliate, and sports media interest in our platform and AI-as-a-Service approach. This strategic partnership positions us to scale that momentum across SCCG’s extensive network,” said Yang Tang, Co-Founder and CEO of QStarLabs Corporation.

About QStarLabs

QStarLabs bridges the gap between applied AI research and enterprise applications with an AI-as-a-Service approach in the sports betting and gaming industry. Our flagship platform, PERSONAS, powers AI-driven micro-influencers for sports brands, sportsbooks, and prediction markets. The technology delivers intelligent, scalable, and cost-efficient engagement through AI-driven personas by leveraging real-time sports data, reinforcement learning, and multi-platform deployment to create authentic fan connections and drive measurable revenue. https://qstarlabs.ai/

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 130 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering iGaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. https://sccgmanagement.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.