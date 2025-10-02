COMMISSIONER SID MILLER TAKES EMERGENCY ACTION TO PROTECT TEXAS AGRICULTURE FROM INVASIVE LEAFHOPPER PEST

Emergency Quarantine in Effect to Fight Cotton Jassid

AUSTIN, TX – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced today that the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) has enacted an emergency quarantine to stop the spread of the invasive two-spotted cotton leafhopper, also known as the cotton jassid. Originally from Asia, the cotton jassid has spread across much of the southeastern United States and now poses a serious threat to Texas’ multi-billion-dollar cotton industry.

“Texas cotton farmers are the backbone of our economy and our communities,” Commissioner Miller said. “Texas grows 40% of the cotton grown in the US, making this pest a major threat to our supply. I won’t let a threat like the cotton jassid harm our farmers, ranchers, nurseries, or landscapes. We’re taking aggressive steps to stop this pest in its tracks.”

The quarantine applies to shipments from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee where the pest has been detected. The quarantine also includes all counties within Texas where the jassid has been reported, halting movement of hostable living plants without phytosanitary documentation.

Effective immediately, TDA has issued the following additional emergency regulatory orders:

Destruction of Infested Plants: TDA mandates the immediate detection, quarantine, and destruction of all infested hibiscus (e.g., those in the Malavaceae family like hibiscus, cotton, roselle, kenaf, okra, abutilon, mallow, lavatera, sidalcea, etc.) and other host plants (e.g., calendula, cucumber, squash, asters, sunflower, beets, etc.).

Rejection of Shipments without any Phytosanitary Documents: Any nursery stock shipments coming into Texas without any phytosanitary or nursery inspection documentation must be rejected at the road station and diverted back to the original state.

Quarantine and Monitoring: Enhanced inspections at border road stations and within the state by the TDA inspectors at retail and nurseries across Texas. Growers, retailers, and the public are urged to report sightings to TDA.

Vehicle Seizure and Impoundment: Trucks, trailers, or refrigerated haulers transporting regulated products into Texas will be pulled off the road, impounded, and subject to forfeiture under state law.

Expanded Statewide Inspections: TDA inspectors, along with USDA and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, are conducting increased inspections at markets across Texas to prevent the spread of the pest.

Retailer and Public Guidance : New outreach materials are being distributed to retailers, landscapers, and the public to enhance detection, awareness, and reporting.

Education and Outreach: Distribution of fact sheets and identification guides to retailers, landscapers, cotton producers, and the public to enhance awareness, detection, and reporting.

The two-spotted cotton leafhopper (Amrasca biguttula) feeds on a wide range of plants, including cotton, hibiscus, okra, eggplant, and sunflowers. Infestations cause severe “hopperburn” damage—yellowing, curling, stunting, and even plant death—leading to crop losses as high as 50 percent in some fields.

Under the Texas Agriculture Code, Chapter 71, TDA has the authority to establish quarantines when an imminent threat exists. This emergency order immediately restricts the movement of host plants and regulated articles from infested areas into Texas unless strict certification or treatment requirements are met. Retailers and nurseries found violating the quarantine face fines, destruction of infested plants, and potential criminal penalties.

TDA inspectors, working closely with the USDA and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, have already conducted over 400 inspections across the state. Several positive samples have been confirmed, and the department is ramping up inspections and enforcement to contain the pest.

“If you’re a grower, a retailer, or a consumer, we need you on the lookout,” Commissioner Miller added. “Don’t move infested plants, report anything suspicious, and know that your Department of Agriculture is hitting the ground running to keep this pest from taking root in our state. Just like the New World Screwworm, TDA is fighting it aggressively, quickly, and with every resource at our disposal. I’m urging producers and industry partners to stay alert and patient. We’ll defeat this pest, but it will require all of us being on the lookout.”

The emergency quarantine takes effect immediately and will remain in place until rescinded or modified. A comprehensive list of regulated articles, treatment requirements, and quarantined areas can be found on the TDA Plant Quality Program website here.

If you suspect a cotton jassid infestation in your field or on nursery stock, contact TDA at PlantQuality@TexasAgriculture.gov, call (512) 463-7660, or contact your nearest TDA Regional Office.