TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER MILLER ON REP. JACKSON’S BILL TO FORTIFY THE TEXAS COTTON INDUSTRY

“Representative Jackson’s Agriculture Infrastructure Stability Act is exactly the kind of direct intervention our cotton industry needs. Years of volatile production and increased financial instability have been devastating. This bill gives our producers a stronger safety net and ensures the supply chain they depend on doesn’t collapse in hard years.

Our gins, warehouses, merchants, and cooperatives are the backbone of not just the cotton industry, but a lot of rural Texas. When drought or disaster cuts yields, those businesses suffer. By supporting the full supply chain, this bill protects jobs, stabilizes communities, and keeps Texas cotton strong. I applaud Representative Jackson’s leadership and plan to work alongside him, our growers, and industry partners to see this bill become law and deliver real results for Texas agriculture.”