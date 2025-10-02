Frank Murgalo Releases Outrageous Memoir 'My Mid-Life Crisis at 82'

Author Frank Murgalo shares an unforgettable, laughter-filled memoir packed with mischief, mayhem, and life lessons.

NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “My Mid-Life Crisis at 82: A Life of Mischief, Mayhem and Making It Work…” is not your average memoir. Written by Frank Murgalo, a Brooklyn-born prankster and storyteller, the book chronicles his wild, adventurous life as he navigated countless careers, pulled off international hoaxes, and discovered that success lies in the outrageous ride rather than the finish line.Murgalo recounts highlights from his fascinating life, including career stints as an auditor, fishmonger, actor, and even a stand-up comedian. The memoir features laugh-out-loud tales like how he stopped Super Bowl XVII, got tackled by the FBI, and outwitted the State Department. Beneath the humor is an inspiring message of resilience, reminding readers that it’s not about “catching the gold ring” but savoring the pursuit - with a good dose of risk and laughter.Having grown up in a $12-a-month Brooklyn apartment with cockroaches for company, Murgalo brings both charm and grit to his compelling stories. His book is not just a memoir - it’s an invitation to look at life with a sense of humor, embrace uncertainty, and appreciate the chaos of living fully.Don’t miss this hilarious, unforgettable read that blends mischief, memoir, and inspiration like no other.“My Mid-Life Crisis at 82” (ISBN: 9781967458127 / 9781967458110) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $35.99, paperback retails for $18.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:It's my story at 82 looking for my next adventure.This book is a journal of my life. It's meant to show that there is immense satisfaction in just reaching for the golden ring without getting it. It's all about the journey, not the results.Looking back at my life from childhood through, High School, College, Marines and Marriages, I wore more hats as a: Auditor, Salesman, Fishmonger, Manager, Recruiter, Dirt Salesman, Printer, Deli worker, Professional Prankster on the world stage, Actor, Food service manager, Soup seller, Financial Advisor, Screenplay writer, Standup Comic and even stopped the SUPERBOWL, GOT TACKLED BY THE FBI, UNCOVERED DEEP THROAT FROM WATERGATE, AS AN ARAB PRINCE I DUPED JERRY RUBIN, UNCOVERED DEEP THROAT FROM WATERGATE, AS THE PRINCE PLAYED IN A CELEBRITY PRO AM TENNIS TOURNAMENT ON CENTER COURT IN THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM. PLUS MANY MORE.I had many successes and plenty of failures.This is my story about constantly reaching for that golden ring and never catching it, or did I?About the Author:After living 82 years and having had a number of careers including pulling pranks on the media, I needed to ask – what, how, and why – how did I have the gumption to portray an Arab prince, scam Jerry Rubin, and stop the Superbowl. This is a telling of my life from being born to teenage parents, struggling with undiagnosed dyslexia in school, joining the Marines, being a key player in a band of hoaxers, being a financial advisor, selling soup, and finally becoming a standup comic (in my 70s). This memoir is a look at the what and how of an unordinary life – I leave it to the reader to determine the why.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

