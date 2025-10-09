Submit Release
Biokript Pro Launches October 9, 2025 as the First Patented, Microsoft-Backed Crypto Trading Platform

Biokript Pro

The only crypto project backed by Microsoft.

Crypto doesn’t need more hype, it needs real solutions. Biokript is solving one of the biggest problems in the Solana ecosystem, which are rug pulls.”
— Adnan Alisic
SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biokript Pro, the world’s first Microsoft-backed, patented decentralized trading platform, officially launches today on the Solana blockchain. Built to combine speed, security, and fairness, Biokript Pro introduces a set of industry-first features designed to protect traders and lower costs.

Breaking the Mold

In a market where many “pro” exchanges are simply rebranded DEXs, Biokript Pro offers clear innovation:

Lowest Fees in the Industry: Just 0.1% per trade, making it 10x cheaper than Axiom Pro and most competitors.

Patented Rug Pull Protection: The first Solana platform with a stop-loss function and liquidity monitoring system to protect against sudden liquidity drains.

Microsoft Azure Infrastructure: Enterprise-grade deployment delivering execution speeds under 50ms.

Profit Sharing: BIOK token holders receive 50% of platform revenue, making them true partners rather than passive speculators.

A Safer Standard for Solana Traders

Biokript Pro is the first project on Solana to integrate stop-loss at the protocol level, closing a major gap for professional traders. Combined with patented anti-rug-pull features, it creates one of the most secure trading environments in crypto.

Founding Team Statement

"Crypto doesn’t need more hype, it needs real solutions,” said Adnan Alisic, CEO of Biokript Pro. “By combining patented stop-loss protection, Microsoft infrastructure, and profit sharing, Biokript Pro is redefining what a fair trading platform looks like.”

Presale and Launch

The Biokript Pro presale and official launch begin today, October 9, 2025, giving traders immediate access to BIOK tokens and the platform from day one. With ultra-low fees, profit sharing, and patented security systems, Biokript Pro aims to stand out as one of the most important launches of the 2025 bull cycle.

About Biokript Pro

Biokript Pro is a patented, Microsoft-backed hybrid exchange on Solana. It offers low fees, enterprise-grade speed, patented rug pull protection, and a profit-sharing token model designed to set a new standard for professional trading.

Media Contact
🌐 biokript.com
| 📢 t.me/biokript
| 𝕏 twitter.com/biokript

Adnan Alisic
Biokript
+387 60 33 18 206
email us here
