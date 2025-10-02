New Castle School of Trades Students to receive over $150,000 in Scholarships

NCST President Rex Spaulding recognizes a Scholarship recipient $150,000 in scholarships will be awarded thanks to the support of America's Trades Foundation and Corporate partners.

NEW CASTLE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Castle School of Trades , one of the region’s largest and most respected trade and technical institutions, will recognize students with over $150,000 in scholarships. This incredible opportunity is made possible by the generous support of America’s Trades Foundation, corporate sponsors, civic organizations, and local individuals. The scholarships will help NCST students as they pursue rewarding careers in the skilled trades.“For over 80 years, New Castle School of Trades has prepared students for successful, high-demand careers in the skilled trades. Scholarship Day is another way we invest in their future, having awarded more than $250,000 in just the past two years to help graduates and new students launch their professional journeys," said Rex Spaulding, President.“We are sincerely thankful for the continued commitment of America’s Trades Foundation and so many partner organizations throughout the region. Because of their generosity, more than 50 NCST students are being recognized with scholarships this year,” said Dennis Corrado, School Director. “These awards ease the financial burden while celebrating the hard work and dedication of our students. It’s a powerful example of how industry and education can work together to develop the future workforce of the skilled trades,” he added.NCST will officially celebrate its 2025 Scholarship Day on Wednesday, October 8th at 12 noon. The event will be held at the main campus at 4117 Pulaski Road, New Castle, PA 16101. The event is open to the public, and more than 400 students, their families, and industry leaders are expected to attend.For complete event details, visit: https://www.ncstrades.edu/event-calendar/ About New Castle School of TradesSince their founding in 1945, New Castle School of Trades (NCST) has become one of the premier trade schools in the Pennsylvania and Ohio area. Over the last 80 years, NCST has evolved from educating students into competent trades men and women to training students to become more sophisticated and innovative craftsmen and women who will be tomorrow's highly skilled technicians. Learn more at https://www.ncstrades.edu/ About America’s Trades FoundationAmerica’s Trades Foundation: Providing scholarship opportunities for students in the skilled trades. Our Mission is to empower students with skilled trades education and training through charitable support. Our goal is to help advance futures and transform the region. America’s Trades Foundation is a 501C tax-exempt non-profit. To learn more, visit https://americastradesfoundation.org/

