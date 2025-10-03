Atlas Renewable Energy Named LatinFinance Project Sponsor of the Year and Wins Awards for Solar and Storage Financings

Atlas Renewable Energy Michael Shea, Global Head of Corporate Finance and M&A, and Esteban Uauy, Global Head of Project Finance and Treasury Management, receive awards for Atlas Renewable Energy at the 2025 Latin Finance Awards.

Atlas is recognized for its innovation, excellence and leadership in structuring renewable and storage projects, shaping Latin America’s energy landscape.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Renewable Energy (“Atlas”), the largest solar company in Latin America and a regional leader in clean energy solutions for corporate clients, has been recognized by LatinFinance with three prestigious awards that highlight the company’s ability to deliver excellence and innovation in renewable energy across Latin America. The company was named Project Sponsor of the Year, received the award for Renewable Energy Financing of the Year (Power) for the R$1.5 billion financing of the Luiz Carlos Solar Complex in Brazil, and was honored with Energy Storage Financing of the Year for the US$510 million financing of Estepa I & II in Chile.The Project Sponsor of the Year recognition reflects Atlas’ unique position as one of the largest Independent Power Producers (IPP) in Latin America capable of consistently delivering complex projects through trusted partnerships with large companies that require financial ingenuity and operational excellence. Over the past year, Atlas not only executed two of the most significant renewable energy financings in the region but also set new benchmarks for how solar and storage projects can be structured and financed at scale.“We are honored to receive this award from such a prestigious institution. I believe these awards are more than just recognition, they are also an illustration of Atlas’ role in leading the energy transition in Latin America,” said Carlos Barrera, CEO of Atlas Renewable Energy. “By structuring financings of this scale and complexity, we are not only expanding clean power generation but also pioneering innovative concepts and models, from hybrid solar-plus-storage projects in Chile to sustainable debenture structures in Brazil, in order to keep offering our clients compelling solutions. I want to thank our team for their steadfast dedication and our partners for their trust in our company.”Coordinated by Itaú BBA for the construction of the Luiz Carlos photovoltaic complex, Atlas secured a R$1.5 billion financing, of which R$750 million came from incentivized debentures under the Brazilian Law 12.431/2011 certified as “Green Debentures” by Sustainable Fitch. The remaining R$720 million was obtained through commercial notes. The project will have an installed capacity of 787 MWp and is set to enter commercial operations in 2025. Luiz Carlos has two PPAs, one with Votorantim Cimentos and another with Arcelor Mittal.Marking Atlas’ largest financing to date, the company worked with top-tier financial institutions, including BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, DNB Bank, Scotiabank Chile, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and the Bank of Nova Scotia to secure a US$510 million financing for the Estepa project in Chile. The project will be a hybrid system composed of a photovoltaic solar plant with an installed capacity of 215 MW and an estimated generation of 600 GWh per year. It will also feature two battery storage systems with a 418 MW capacity, equivalent to four hours of energy generation. The project will deliver clean energy to Codelco and Colbun, two key players in Chile’s mining and energy sector.Together, these awards reaffirm Atlas Renewable Energy’s role as a trusted partner for investors, corporations and governments. They also represent the company’s consistent pursuit of excellence in financing and executing projects that are shaping Latin America’s energy landscape.ABOUT ATLAS RENEWABLE ENERGYAtlas Renewable Energy is Latin America’s largest solar power company and a pioneer in energy storage. With over 8.4 GW in assets, Atlas delivers reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective energy solutions at scale. Trusted by leading industries and technology partners, Atlas combines regional expertise with innovative solar and storage offerings to drive growth and resilience across the region. Committed to sustainability and proven execution, Atlas powers the businesses and industries that are shaping Latin America.For more details, please visit: www.AtlasRenewableEnergy.com

