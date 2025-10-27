Icarus Medical Launches the Sidewinder Dial System for Prosthetic Fabrication and Design

A detailed sketch highlighting the innovative design features of the Icarus Medical Sidewinder Dial System used for prosthetic socket adjustment. The Sidewinder Dial System integrated on a carbon fiber prosthetic socket, shown being rotated to adjust socket fit. Graphic illustration showing how the Sidewinder Dial System integrates seamlessly with both laminated sockets and 3D printed prosthetic designs.

New Sidewinder Dial System delivers real-time volume adjustment, durable socket closure, and improved comfort for prosthetic applications.

The Sidewinder Dial was developed around clinician feedback. They wanted a closure that is strong, simple, and easy to service, and the Sidewinder delivers exactly that.” — Dave Johnson, Founder and CEO of Icarus Medical Innovations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Icarus Medical Innovations announced the release of the Sidewinder Dial System, a prosthetic socket closure designed to help clinicians provide patients with reliable, real-time volume adjustment, and long-term socket durability.The first-generation Sidewinder dial has been used successfully for several years on Icarus knee braces and other orthotic devices. This new version builds on that foundation with enhanced durability, improved serviceability, and expanded compatibility for prosthetic applications. By adapting a proven closure technology to sockets, Icarus Medical is offering clinicians a familiar, trusted tool in a next-generation form.For prosthesis users, socket fit is central to function and comfort. Limb volume fluctuates throughout the day, often requiring sock changes or doffing to maintain a secure fit. The Sidewinder Dial System gives patients the ability to fine-tune socket volume instantly, improving comfort and wear time without interrupting activity.For clinicians, the Sidewinder offers a streamlined approach to fabrication and service. Built with injection-molded materials and tested to withstand more than 500 pounds of tension, the system is engineered for durability. The pass-through lace system simplifies threading, while the removable topside dial allows service or replacement without disturbing the socket.Key Features for Clinicians and Patients:- Injection molded construction ensures consistency and long-term durability- Proven strength tested to withstand loads greater than 500 pounds- 12X mechanical advantage for effortless and secure tightening- Push button rapid release for quick and easy doffing- Shark Fin rubber grips designed for comfort and control- Easy pass-through lacing system for simplified setup- Compatible with laminated and 3D printed sockets- Dimensions: 53 mm in diameter (2.05 inches) and 16 mm in height (0.63 inches)- Warranty: guaranteed to last the life of the host deviceVolume-adjustable sockets have gained recognition for their ability to improve outcomes by reducing skin issues, enhancing suspension, and increasing prosthesis wear time. By combining these benefits with durability and serviceability, the Sidewinder Dial System helps small clinics support patients more efficiently while limiting the need for repeat adjustments.The Sidewinder Dial System is now available through Icarus Medical and select clinical partners. Clinicians and fabrication facilities interested in incorporating the system can contact Icarus Medical for design resources, installation guidance, and support.About Icarus Medical Innovations:Icarus Medical Innovations is a leader in advanced orthopedic technologies, specializing in 3D-printed, data-driven, patient-centric solutions. By combining biomechanical engineering with clinical research, Icarus develops devices that enhance mobility, reduce pain, and simplify long-term care for clinicians and patients alike.

