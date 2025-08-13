Icarus Medical Innovations Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Icarus Medical Innovations The Ascender Knee Brace provides up to 40 pounds of unloading force to reduce joint pressure and improve mobility. Digital modeling ensures every custom knee brace is designed for a precise fit and optimal performance.

I started Icarus as a patient searching for a better way to stay active without surgery. This honor reflects our team’s dedication to helping people move with less pain and greater confidence.” — Dave Johnson, Founder and CEO of Icarus Medical Innovations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Icarus Medical Innovations , a leader in advanced orthopedic bracing solutions, has been recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, debuting at No. 302 on the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list. The ranking reflects an impressive 1,283% three-year revenue growth since the company’s founding in 2020.Icarus also ranked #6 among 277 companies in Virginia, underscoring its rapid growth and commitment to developing innovative bracing technology that improves mobility and quality of life for patients nationwide.The Inc. 5000 list, produced annually by Inc. magazine, celebrates the most successful independent businesses in the United States, ranking companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period. Past honorees include household names such as Microsoft, Zappos, and Under Armour.Since launching in 2020, Icarus Medical has expanded its product portfolio to include custom and off-the-shelf knee braces, KAFOs (Knee-Ankle-Foot Orthosis), and AFOs (Ankle-Foot Orthosis) that use advanced engineering, 3D scanning technology, and 3D printing to reduce pain, improve joint alignment, and enhance mobility. Clinicians across the United States use Icarus products to treat a wide range of orthopedic conditions, including osteoarthritis, ligament injuries, patellofemoral pain, post-surgical rehabilitation, and neurological conditions that affect gait such as stroke and multiple sclerosis.Key Highlights• Ranked No. 302 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list with 1,283% three-year revenue growth• #6 ranking among 277 Virginia-based companies• Products include custom and off-the-shelf knee braces, KAFOs, and AFOs• The Icarus Medical App enables clinicians to capture accurate 3D leg scans directly from an iPhone for a precise, patient-specific fit• Clinicians use Icarus braces to treat osteoarthritis, ligament injuries, patellofemoral pain, post-surgical rehabilitation, and neurological conditions affecting gait such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, and cerebral palsy• All devices are designed, engineered, and manufactured in the USAMethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About Icarus Medical InnovationsIcarus Medical Innovations is a pioneer in advanced orthopedic bracing, specializing in 3D-printed, patient-centric solutions. By integrating biomechanical engineering with clinical research, Icarus develops bracing systems that improve mobility and reduce pain. All devices are manufactured in the United States and provided in custom-fit configurations.

