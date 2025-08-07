Icarus Medical Launches Zeus KAFO, a Breakthrough Device to Support Mobility in Stroke and Neuromuscular Patients

Icarus Medical Zeus KAFO A patient walks in the Zeus KAFO, which provides dynamic support and adaptability for stroke and neuromuscular conditions. A patient adjusts the dial-based dorsi assist built into the AFO section of the Zeus KAFO.

The Zeus KAFO is built for stroke and neuromuscular patients, offering dynamic stability, patient adjustable tension, and modular components for custom care.

The Zeus is a breakthrough in KAFO development and offers targeted support, adjustable tension, and modular design to align with evolving patient and clinician goals.” — Dave Johnson, Founder and CEO of Icarus Medical Innovations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Icarus Medical Innovations has announced the release of the Zeus Dynamic Dual Action KAFO, a custom-fabricated knee-ankle-foot orthosis designed for patients with lower limb weakness, instability, or paralysis due to stroke, neuromuscular disability, or trauma. It is the first device to offer this unique mechanism, allowing for patient-adjustable dynamic support in both the knee and ankle to meet the patient’s specific activity and lifestyle. The Zeus is intended for individuals with neuromuscular and orthopedic conditions such as post-stroke gait impairment, quadriceps weakness, foot drop, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disorder, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, arthritis, and varus or valgus deformities of the foot and ankle.Each Zeus is fabricated with precision starting with 1) a 3D scan of the patient’s leg with Icarus’ Mobile Scanning App , 2) personalized digital design by an engineer, 3) 3D printing of a robust, lightweight frame, and 4) assembly by hand, all performed with care at Icarus’ headquarters in Charlottesville, VA. This process yields one of the lightest, most form-fitting KAFO’s available to maximize comfort and stability. Most braces weigh less than 30 oz. Standard delivery time from scan to delivery is approximately 2-3 weeks depending on the degree of customization.The Zeus includes a Dual Action hinge system with dial-adjustable assistance at both the knee and ankle joints. These patented tensioning systems support dorsiflexion and knee extension and can be adjusted by the patient as needed. With this technology, a force of up to 60 lbs. of body weight can be unloaded from the knee. Patients can increase or decrease support based on their level of fatigue, desired activity, mobility goals, or rehabilitation stage.The brace features a modular frame with tool-free detachability, allowing the KO (knee orthotic) and AFO (ankle-foot orthotic) components to be removed or used independently. The system also supports extension stops, MAXX Tension Hinges for added support, and a range of other accessories and modular customizations, offering flexibility for clinicians managing a variety of clinical presentations.Key features of the Zeus KAFO:- Dual Action hinge system for stance and swing phase support- Up to 60 lbs. of unloading at the knee joint- Dial-adjustable dorsiflexion and knee extension assist- Patient-controlled support for fatigue management and rehab progression- Lightweight and formfitting design, most braces weigh less than 30 oz- Modular frame with tool-free detachability of KO and AFO sections- 100% of Custom Fabrication handled by Icarus with a perfect fit guaranteeThe Zeus is available as a custom-fabricated device through Icarus Medical’s clinical partner network. It expands the Icarus KAFO product line alongside the Hercules, giving clinicians flexible options to support a range of lower limb conditions. Healthcare providers interested in incorporating the Zeus into their patient care programs are encouraged to contact Icarus Medical for further details.About Icarus Medical Innovations:Icarus Medical Innovations is a pioneer in advanced orthopedic bracing, specializing in 3D-printed, data-driven, patient-centric solutions. By integrating biomechanical engineering with clinical research, Icarus develops bracing systems that improve mobility and reduce pain. All devices are manufactured in the United States and provided in custom-fit configurations.

Behind the Scenes of a Zeus Patient Fitting

