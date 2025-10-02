Filipino American Heritage Month Shines Bright with The Ube Baking Book

The Ube Baking Book by Henry Awayan (Ulysses Press, 2025) Ube Glazed Donuts from The Ube Baking Book Airy Ube Chiffon Cake from The Ube Baking Book

The Ube Baking Book pays tribute to Filipino American Heritage Month, sharing family traditions and the Philippines’ iconic purple yam with readers nationwide.

RICHMOND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Filipino American Heritage Month , award-winning baker Henry Awayan is introducing the world to the first-ever baking cookbook dedicated entirely to ube, the beloved Filipino purple yam that has become an international sensation. The Ube Baking Book : Decadent and Delicious Recipes with Filipino Purple Yam (Ulysses Press) is more than a cookbook—it’s a cultural tribute that connects generations of Filipino families to their culinary roots while inviting home bakers everywhere to experience the vibrant flavors and traditions of the Philippines.Ube, long a staple in Filipino kitchens and family gatherings, is now trending in bakeries and dessert shops across the U.S.—from Trader Joe’s to Whole Foods to artisanal bakeries from New York to Los Angeles. With more than 50 stunning recipes, Awayan captures both the nostalgia of traditional dishes like ube halaya and halo-halo with ube ice cream, as well as modern creations such as Lola’s Coffee Cake with Ube Crumble, Ultraviolet Bavarian Cream, and Gluten-Free Ube Mochi Pancakes.Why This Book Is NewsworthyCelebrating Filipino American Heritage Month: Showcasing one of the Philippines’ most iconic ingredients, The Ube Baking Book is a delicious way to honor Filipino traditions and share them with a wider audience.First of Its Kind: This is the first-ever comprehensive baking book devoted entirely to ube, cementing its role as both a cultural touchstone and a modern baking trend.Cultural Bridge: Each recipe connects back to Awayan’s heritage, offering readers not only a taste of the Philippines but also a deeper appreciation for the stories, memories, and family traditions tied to this vibrant root.About the AuthorHenry Awayan’s love for baking began at age 10 when he baked a cake for his mother’s return from the Philippines. Today, he is the owner of Whisk Cake Creations in Alameda, CA, a Food Network alum (Bakers vs. Fakers), and a proud advocate for Filipino food culture. In 2022, his bakery was voted Best Bakery in Alameda, and now, through his debut cookbook, he shares his passion for bringing Filipino flavors into every kitchen. Awayan lives in Alameda with his wife, Margie, and their two children.ABOUT ULYSSES PRESSNamed one of Publishers Weekly’s ten “fastest-growing independent publishers,” Ulysses Press, an imprint of The Stable Book Group, is reinventing the relationship between reader, author, and publisher. Beyond market-driven, Ulysses Press focuses on highly targeted niche groups that aren’t being offered the books they want by the big corporate-owned publishing houses. At Ulysses, we believe that, as pop culture changes at the speed of the internet, books have a powerful role to play in the interconnected world. Above all other media, books offer readers a trusted source for information and a vital escape from our highly connected, digital world. Follow Ulysses on social media (@ulyssespress).Available now on Amazon, Bookshop.org, B&N, and fine booksellers in the US.Publication DetailsThe Ube Baking Book: Decadent and Delicious Recipes with Filipino Purple YamBy Henry Awayan | Photographs © Maurice RamirezPublisher: Ulysses Press, an imprint of The Stable Book GroupDistributed by Simon & SchusterRelease Date: October 7, 2025ISBN: 978-1-6460-4544-0Format: Hardcover, 144 pagesPrice: $21.95Celebrate Filipino American Heritage Month this October by baking with ube—honoring tradition while creating something fresh, modern, and unforgettable.

