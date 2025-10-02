Eddy Vera Inspires Audiences in Miami and Houston During September Speaking Tour

Eddy Vera at the Latina Power Summit in Houston, TX. Eddy at the panel "Latinas Poderosas", Latina Power Summit Eddy Vera at the Wellness Connection Summit, Miami, FL Eddy with Speakers at the Wellness Connection Summit, Miami, FL

When you complain about what you lack and are not grateful for what you have, nothing of what you lack will come to you.” — Eddy Vera, Speaker, Entrepreneur & Mentor.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International speaker, mentor, and motivational powerhouse Eddy Vera captivated audiences in Miami and Houston this past September with her message of resilience, gratitude, and purposeful living.On September 27, Vera took the stage at WellCon Fest 2025: A Journey to Our Roots, hosted by The Wellness Connection at the A Loft Hotel in Miami Doral. In her keynote, she explored the transformative power of resilience and gratitude, sharing her personal journey and reminding attendees of the inner strength we all carry to overcome adversity.“When you complain about what you lack and are not grateful for what you have, nothing of what you lack will come to you.” Said Eddy Vera.The following day, September 28, Vera traveled to Houston, Texas, to join the Latina Power Summit, where she participated in the panel “Latinas Poderosas.” Speaking alongside fellow change-makers, she inspired attendees with insights on how to achieve their dreams and goals with purpose and a strong mindset. Her words resonated deeply with the diverse audience of women leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals, who praised her authenticity and empowering message.“You have to have goals in life! Not living in the future, living in the present, because the past is over, the future is completely uncertain, and the present is today! And it's all we have.” Said Eddy to a full-packed auditorium.Eddy Vera’s story is one of triumph and transformation. A three-time Guillain-Barré survivor and cancer survivor, she has turned her challenges into fuel for her mission to uplift others. Her life journey and motivational work have already impacted thousands of lives worldwide, making her an unstoppable force for empowerment and hope.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.