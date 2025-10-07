Discover how BassiliChat instantly compares the answers of six leading AI models in just one click. BassiliChat interface lets you view and compare AI answers side by side in real time. Try BassiliChat free today and access the best AI models in one click via QR code.

Platform That Lets Students Compare ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, DeepSeek, and Perplexity Side by Side Also Featured on FOX2News

Our goal is to equip students with real-world tools while teaching them to compare, evaluate, and innovate.” — Computer Science and Software Engineering

BassiliChat ( www.bassilichat.com ), the Montreal-based AI platform that compares responses from the world's leading conversational systems, has been integrated into computer science and software engineering courses by Dr. Aiman Hanna, a distinguished professor at one of Canada's largest universities. The milestone was also highlighted in a recent feature on FOX2News, reinforcing the platform's growing impact on education and industry.Dr. Hanna introduced BassiliChat to provide students with meaningful, hands-on experience using advanced AI tools from the very start of their academic journey."Our goal is to equip students with real-world tools that broaden their technical skills while also teaching them to compare, evaluate, and innovate. BassiliChat provides students with a unique perspective by presenting multiple AI viewpoints simultaneously," said Dr. Hanna.POWERFUL FEATURES FOR STUDENTS, EDUCATORS, AND PROFESSIONALSBassiliChat enables users to make faster, smarter decisions with AI by allowing them to:• Compare instant responses from ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, DeepSeek, and Perplexity side by side.• Access concise AI-written summaries for quick understanding.• Copy and paste relevant insights directly into notes, emails, or documents.• Save past searches in a private archive for easy reference.This combination makes BassiliChat both a learning accelerator in classrooms and a practical productivity tool for professionals.FOUNDER'S STATEMENT"Being featured on FOX2News and integrated into university classrooms validates our vision. BassiliChat is not just another chatbot—it's a complete AI comparison and productivity system designed to put the world's best AI minds at everyone's fingertips," said Joseph Bassili, Founder of BassiliChat.ABOUT BASSILICHATBassiliChat is an AI-powered innovation platform founded in Montreal. With one click, it delivers, compares, and summarizes responses from the world's top conversational AI systems, including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, DeepSeek, and Perplexity. Designed for professionals, educators, students, and enterprises, BassiliChat makes AI more transparent, comparable, and effective for smarter learning and decision-making.

