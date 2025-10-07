BassiliChat AI Platform Adopted in University Courses with Dr. Aiman Hanna

Platform That Lets Students Compare ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, DeepSeek, and Perplexity Side by Side Also Featured on FOX2News

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BassiliChat (www.bassilichat.com), the Montreal-based AI platform that compares responses from the world’s leading conversational systems, has been integrated into computer science and software engineering courses by Dr. Aiman Hanna, a distinguished professor at one of Canada’s largest universities. The milestone was also highlighted in a recent feature on FOX2News, reinforcing the platform’s growing impact on education and industry.

Dr. Hanna introduced BassiliChat to provide students with meaningful, hands-on experience using advanced AI tools from the very start of their academic journey.

“Our goal is to equip students with real-world tools that broaden their technical skills while also teaching them to compare, evaluate, and innovate. BassiliChat provides students with a unique perspective by presenting multiple AI viewpoints simultaneously,” said Dr. Hanna.

POWERFUL FEATURES FOR STUDENTS, EDUCATORS, AND PROFESSIONALS

BassiliChat enables users to make faster, smarter decisions with AI by allowing them to:
• Compare instant responses from ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, DeepSeek, and Perplexity side by side.
• Access concise AI-written summaries for quick understanding.
• Copy and paste relevant insights directly into notes, emails, or documents.
• Save past searches in a private archive for easy reference.

This combination makes BassiliChat both a learning accelerator in classrooms and a practical productivity tool for professionals.

FOUNDER’S STATEMENT

“Being featured on FOX2News and integrated into university classrooms validates our vision. BassiliChat is not just another chatbot—it’s a complete AI comparison and productivity system designed to put the world’s best AI minds at everyone’s fingertips,” said Joseph Bassili, Founder of BassiliChat.

ABOUT BASSILICHAT

BassiliChat is an AI-powered innovation platform founded in Montreal. With one click, it delivers, compares, and summarizes responses from the world’s top conversational AI systems, including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, DeepSeek, and Perplexity. Designed for professionals, educators, students, and enterprises, BassiliChat makes AI more transparent, comparable, and effective for smarter learning and decision-making.

www.bassilichat.com

