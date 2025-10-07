BassiliChat AI Platform Adopted in University Courses with Dr. Aiman Hanna
Platform That Lets Students Compare ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, DeepSeek, and Perplexity Side by Side Also Featured on FOX2News
Dr. Hanna introduced BassiliChat to provide students with meaningful, hands-on experience using advanced AI tools from the very start of their academic journey.
“Our goal is to equip students with real-world tools that broaden their technical skills while also teaching them to compare, evaluate, and innovate. BassiliChat provides students with a unique perspective by presenting multiple AI viewpoints simultaneously,” said Dr. Hanna.
POWERFUL FEATURES FOR STUDENTS, EDUCATORS, AND PROFESSIONALS
BassiliChat enables users to make faster, smarter decisions with AI by allowing them to:
• Compare instant responses from ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, DeepSeek, and Perplexity side by side.
• Access concise AI-written summaries for quick understanding.
• Copy and paste relevant insights directly into notes, emails, or documents.
• Save past searches in a private archive for easy reference.
This combination makes BassiliChat both a learning accelerator in classrooms and a practical productivity tool for professionals.
FOUNDER’S STATEMENT
“Being featured on FOX2News and integrated into university classrooms validates our vision. BassiliChat is not just another chatbot—it’s a complete AI comparison and productivity system designed to put the world’s best AI minds at everyone’s fingertips,” said Joseph Bassili, Founder of BassiliChat.
ABOUT BASSILICHAT
BassiliChat is an AI-powered innovation platform founded in Montreal. With one click, it delivers, compares, and summarizes responses from the world’s top conversational AI systems, including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, DeepSeek, and Perplexity. Designed for professionals, educators, students, and enterprises, BassiliChat makes AI more transparent, comparable, and effective for smarter learning and decision-making.
