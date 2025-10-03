Neology to Exhibit as Platinum Sponsor at IBTTA’s 93rd Annual Meeting & Exhibition in Denver, Colorado

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- a Platinum Sponsor of the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA), is excited to announce its participation in the 93rd Annual Meeting & Exhibition, taking place October 11–14, 2025, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.As a global leader in AI-powered mobility solutions, Neology will showcase its latest innovations and solutions that are helping customers to [re]imagine mobility, enhance sustainability, and improve safety across the transportation industry.Attendees can visit Neology at Booth #235 in the sold-out exhibit hall to explore a range of cutting-edge technologies, including:-neoBOSS™ commercial backoffice solution-neoTag ™ RFID tags and stickers-neoRead™ IAG Certified RFID Reader-neoRide™ mobility platform-neoForce™ ALPR cameras-neoPatrol™ mobile ALPR cameras-neoClass™ automatic vehicle detection & classification“We are honored to continue our partnership with IBTTA and to be part of this premier industry event,” said Darci Van Meter, Director Marketing and Communications at Neology. “This year’s Annual Meeting is a valuable opportunity to connect with industry leaders, share insights, and demonstrate how our solutions are driving the future of mobility.”The IBTTA Annual Meeting & Exhibition brings together tolling and transportation professionals from around the world for four days of networking, education, and innovation. The 2025 event will feature general sessions, breakout tracks, technical tours, and special programming from groups such as Women in Tolling and the Council of Platinum Sponsors.Schedule a meeting with the Neology team during the event HERE About IBTTAFounded in 1932, the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA) is the worldwide association for owners and operators of toll facilities and the businesses that serve them. Learn more at www.ibtta.org

