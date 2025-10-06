Follow Money Fight Slavery Summit Announces Pre-Event Details
Co-Hosted by Dark Watch; Visual Matrix Named Platinum Sponsor
Bringing together leaders from financial services, hospitality security, law enforcement, policy, and technology, the Summit focuses on practical ways to disrupt human trafficking and related exploitation by following the money—from red-flag detection and OSINT mapping to fraud typologies and survivor-informed best practices.
“As traffickers adapt, so must we,” said Noel Thomas, Founder of Dark Watch. “This summit is about uniting the industries that are most capable of cutting off illicit networks at the source: their finances and their operational safe havens. We’re honored to co-host and to collaborate with partners committed to measurable impact.”
Program Highlights
• Keynote address by Elizabeth Smart, sharing her powerful story of survival and her work advocating for prevention, recovery, and systemic change
• Featured speaker Laila Mickelwait, sharing her story of taking down Pornhub
• Actionable sessions on typologies, indicators, and cross-platform data sharing to detect and disrupt trafficking finance
• Hospitality security tracks tailored for properties, brands, and management companies
• Product and tool demos showcasing risk scoring, OSINT-driven intelligence, and case support workflows
• Survivor- and advocate-informed insights to ensure interventions are ethical, safe, and effective
Who Should Attend
• Fraud, AML, and financial-crime teams (banks, fintech, payments, crypto)
• Hospitality security leaders (hotels, casinos, resorts, vacation ownership)
• Law enforcement, prosecutors, and policy makers
• Trust & Safety, intel, and investigative analysts
• Nonprofits and survivor-support organizations
Registration: The Follow Money Fight Slavery Summit is free and fully virtual.
Register Here
