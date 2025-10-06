Follow Money Fight Slavery Summit Announces Pre-Event Details

Attend this free and virtual summit

Co-Hosted by Dark Watch; Visual Matrix Named Platinum Sponsor

This summit is about uniting the industries that are most capable of cutting off illicit networks at the source: their finances and their operational safe havens.” — Noel Thomas

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Follow Money Fight Slavery Summit today announced key pre-event details for its 2025 gathering, a free, virtual summit taking place October 7–8, 2025. This is the largest online event focused on human trafficking and organized crime, is co-hosted by Dark Watch and proudly welcomes Visual Matrix as the Platinum Sponsor. This year’s Keynote Speaker will be Elizabeth Smart, a renowned child abduction survivor, author, and advocate for victims of exploitation and abuse.Bringing together leaders from financial services, hospitality security, law enforcement, policy, and technology, the Summit focuses on practical ways to disrupt human trafficking and related exploitation by following the money—from red-flag detection and OSINT mapping to fraud typologies and survivor-informed best practices.“As traffickers adapt, so must we,” said Noel Thomas , Founder of Dark Watch. “This summit is about uniting the industries that are most capable of cutting off illicit networks at the source: their finances and their operational safe havens. We’re honored to co-host and to collaborate with partners committed to measurable impact.”Program Highlights• Keynote address by Elizabeth Smart, sharing her powerful story of survival and her work advocating for prevention, recovery, and systemic change• Featured speaker Laila Mickelwait, sharing her story of taking down Pornhub• Actionable sessions on typologies, indicators, and cross-platform data sharing to detect and disrupt trafficking finance• Hospitality security tracks tailored for properties, brands, and management companies• Product and tool demos showcasing risk scoring, OSINT-driven intelligence, and case support workflows• Survivor- and advocate-informed insights to ensure interventions are ethical, safe, and effectiveWho Should Attend• Fraud, AML, and financial-crime teams (banks, fintech, payments, crypto)• Hospitality security leaders (hotels, casinos, resorts, vacation ownership)• Law enforcement, prosecutors, and policy makers• Trust & Safety, intel, and investigative analysts• Nonprofits and survivor-support organizationsRegistration: The Follow Money Fight Slavery Summit is free and fully virtual.

Register for the Follow Money Fight Slavery Summit

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.