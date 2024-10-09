Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative Launches Free Negative News Intel Reports for Financial Institutions

Oct 2024 - ATII’s Human Trafficking & Child Exploitation Risk Services: Free Intelligence Briefings for Financial Institutions

Empowering Financial Institutions to Combat Human Trafficking with Enhanced and Actionable Intel Briefings

ATII is committed to combating human trafficking at its financial roots. This free service empowers financial institutions to identify and stop traffickers.” — Aaron Kahler

SURF CITY, NC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII) and its partners – Minerva, Quantexa, RedCompass Labs, and Guidehouse today launch a free negative news subscription service for financial institutions.ATII’s Human Trafficking & Child Exploitation Risk Services: Free Intelligence Briefings for Financial Institutions will provide comprehensive insights and actionable data to help financial institutions identify, prevent, and disrupt human trafficking activities within their local networks.This pioneering service offers financial institutions critical intelligence on trafficking-related activity, trends, and red flags. These briefings, designed to be easily integrated into existing AML (Anti-Money Laundering) and financial crime compliance programs, will enhance the industry's ability to detect and report suspicious activity related to human trafficking."ATII is committed to leveraging intelligence and technology to combat human trafficking at its financial roots," said Aaron Kaher, Founder & Board Chair at ATII. "By offering this free service, we aim to empower financial institutions with the tools they need to play a crucial role in identifying and stopping traffickers."Key Features of the Intel Briefings Include:● Regular updates on trafficking-related financial activity● Tactics to assist financial crime teams in identifying at-risk activity, individuals and entities● Actionable guidance for integrating findings into regulatory reportingJennifer Arnold, Co-Founder & CEO of Minerva stated, “Eradicating human trafficking is why we founded Minerva. By equipping financial institutions with the intelligence they need to detect and mitigate risk, and by doing that in real-time using advanced AI and access to global data, we are helping dismantle the financial networks that enable these horrific crimes.”“These initial monthly reports will have a case listing with Illicit Massage Businesses (IMBs) originating from negative adverse media which will be supplemented with ATII’s data sets,” stated Freddy Massimi, Program Lead for ATII’s Intel Briefings. “The reports will help AML Investigators at financial institutions tremendously, and can significantly enhance an institution's compliance obligation to identify and report illicit activity by scrubbing these data sets against customer records.”“Human trafficking generates hundreds of billions of dollars every year, yet only a fraction of these crimes go uncovered. Refining investigation methods and fostering cross-sector partnerships are crucial in disrupting trafficking networks,” said Silvija Krupena, Director of Financial Intelligence at RedCompass Labs. “The monthly briefings will feature a robust educational section to equip financial institutions with practical insights on trafficking typologies and a contextual, persona-based approach to tackle these crimes more efficiently and effectively.”“While focus and investments to counteract human trafficking have grown substantially in recent years, there is always an opportunity for more,” says Chris Bagnall, Head of Mid-size Banking Solutions at Quantexa. “One such opportunity centers on providing a deeper level of detail into typologies and case studies not typically readily available to financial institutions. The monthly briefings will meet and go beyond that need by also highlighting the contextual, persona and data-driven approach needed to enhance our ability to detect, report, and disrupt human trafficking.”Alma Angotti at Guidehouse confirms, “It is imperative that financial institutions continue to learn about the typologies and structures criminals are using to be able to combat these horrific crimes. Guidehouse is proud to be a part of identifying and disseminating critical information that FIs can use in investigating and reporting human trafficking to law enforcement”This service is part of ATII’s broader mission to collaborate with the financial sector, law enforcement, and other stakeholders to disrupt the financial infrastructure that enables human trafficking. By providing Intel Briefings at no cost, ATII and its partners seek to remove barriers and enable a more unified, powerful response to this global crisis. Sign Up Here: https://traffickingintel.org/atii-intel-briefings/ About ATIIBased in the United States, Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization established in 2019, is committed to combatting human trafficking, child exploitation, and related crimes through a multifaceted approach of prevention, detection, investigation, and advocacy. Founded with a mission to follow the money and fight slavery, ATII employs rigorous data-driven methodologies to disrupt and dismantle human trafficking networks globally.By identifying suspicious activities and tracing the flow of funds across borders, ATII provides crucial intelligence to law enforcement agencies, financial institutions, and governmental bodies, enabling more effective interventions and prosecutions against traffickers.About MinervaMinerva is an anti-money laundering (AML) platform that creates capacity and reduces the costs of screening and investigations for financial institutions. By cutting false positives by up to 75% and automating manual investigative workflows, Minerva reliably halves AML program costs while supporting a risk-based approach to compliance using AI designed by researchers and AML experts. Minerva’s AI is trained on over 5 million investigation decisions, giving it an ‘investigator-like’ intuition with 99.8% accuracy in entity matching.Trusted by leading financial institutions, Minerva delivers faster, more accurate risk assessments.Learn more about Minerva: www.gominerva.com About RedCompass LabsRedCompass Labs enables good payments and helps stop the bad. We are experts in ISO 20022-based payments, instant payments, cross-border payments, and payment interoperability. We use our deep payment knowledge, generative AI payment analyst tools, and pre-built micro-service components to deliver payment transformation projects using our Payments Modernization Toolkit of business and technical accelerators.RedCompass Labs also offers advanced financial crime investigation tools, including the RedFlag Accelerator, a global reference for detecting modern slavery, human trafficking, and child sexual exploitation, as well as scams, fraud and drug trafficking red flags in the financial industry.Learn more about RedCompass Labs: www.redcompasslabs.com About GuidehouseGuidehouse is a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors. Guidehouse is purpose-built to serve the national security, financial services, healthcare, energy, and infrastructure industries. Disrupting legacy consulting delivery models with its agility, capabilities, and scale, the firm delivers technology-enabled and focused solutions that position clients for innovation, resilience, and growth.With high-quality standards and a relentless pursuit of client success, Guidehouse's more than 17,000 employees collaborate with leaders to outwit complexity and achieve transformational changes that meaningfully shape the future.Learn more about Guidehouse: https://guidehouse.com/

