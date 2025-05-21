Dark Watch and ATII Unite to Launch a New Era of Anti-Human Trafficking & Organized Crime Intelligence

Dark Watch and Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII) officially unite—creating the largest global intelligence platform focused on disrupting human trafficking and organized crime. Dark Watch is a cybersecurity and threat intelligence platform focused on identifying, tracking, and disrupting organized crime and human exploitation networks using advanced behavioral modeling and financial risk analytics. ATII's efforts are centered on leveraging advanced data analytics and financial intelligence to uncover patterns in illicit financial transactions that facilitate human trafficking and modern slavery.

Merger creates the most advanced platform for detecting and disrupting human trafficking & organized crime through financial and cyber intelligence.

We've taken the intelligence programs that ATII pioneered and supercharged them with real-time data modeling and predictive analytics.” — Noel Thomas

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold move to transform the global fight against human exploitation, organized crime, and financial crime, Dark Watch and Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII) today announced their official merger. This strategic union combines ATII's mission-driven advocacy and expertise in illicit finance detection with Dark Watch’s cutting-edge AI platform and threat intelligence capabilities — establishing a new standard in real-time automated intelligence."This partnership represents a powerful convergence of purpose and innovation," said Aaron Kahler, Founder of ATII. "Noel and the Dark Watch team have been relentless in pioneering advanced threat detection, and by joining forces, we’re not only honoring the legacy of both our organizations but amplifying our ability to dismantle organized crime networks in real-time."Mission Continuity: Dark Watch is committed to furthering the mission of ATII, ensuring that critical initiatives like the annual Follow Money Fight Slavery Summit continue to thrive. This year’s summit will serve as a powerful platform to host celebrity speakers and unveil the enhanced capabilities made possible through this merger, reinforcing the united commitment to combat organized exploitation."Aaron has built ATII into a formidable force in the anti-trafficking space, leveraging financial intelligence to expose hidden criminal networks," said Noel Thomas, CEO of Dark Watch. "With this merger, we’re not just combining data and technology; we’re fusing two missions into a single, more powerful entity aimed at disrupting both the crimes and the outdated systems that allow them to persist."Reason for Transaction: The decision to merge was driven by the shared vision of a more sustainable financial model under Dark Watch. With financial backing from Eagle Ventures — a mission-aligned investor dedicated to advancing anti-trafficking technologies — Dark Watch is equipped to expand its impact and continue the essential work started by ATII.Legal Process and Compliance: The merger transaction was taken through a rigorous process, approved by the respective boards of Dark Watch and ATII, as well as the Attorney General of South Carolina. Dark Watch obtained the IP and none of the cash assets of ATII.A Game-Changer for Financial Institutions and Investigators - Dark Watch delivers a comprehensive suite of intelligence solutions designed to detect and disrupt human trafficking, organized crime, and related financial threats. By integrating advanced AI, behavioral analytics, and ATII data, Dark Watch empowers institutions to transition from reactive monitoring to proactive disruption with the largest counter-trafficking intel data in the world.Key offerings include:• Dark Watch Scans™: An end-to-end intelligence security solution providing real-time risk alerts, advanced typology detection for trafficking and money laundering patterns, and integrated compliance tools for SARs, audits, and regulatory reporting for hotels, financial institutions, law enforcement, government agencies, and more• Dark Watch Maps: A visual intelligence tool that assists financial institutions, compliance teams, and law enforcement agencies in identifying and analyzing networks involved in illicit activities• Dark Watch Alliance: A centralized social network platform that consolidates actionable intelligence to combat organized crime, fostering collaboration across financial institutions, government agencies, and advocacy organizations"We've taken the intelligence programs that ATII pioneered and supercharged them with real-time data modeling and predictive analytics." said Noel Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Dark Watch. "We're helping institutions move from reactive monitoring to proactive disruption."Unified Vision. Amplified Impact. The merger strengthens collaboration across financial institutions, government agencies, and advocacy organizations — creating a secure ecosystem where intelligence, technology, and lived experience converge to dismantle organized exploitation.“Together, we fight smarter,” said Thomas. “Together, we can disrupt trafficking at scale.”About Dark WatchDark Watch is a cybersecurity and threat intelligence platform focused on identifying, tracking, and disrupting organized crime and human exploitation networks using advanced behavioral modeling and financial risk analytics. Learn more at https://darkwatch.io/merger

