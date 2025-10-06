Rising Drone Incursions Prompt Luminous Pillars to Spotlight IntelliLight™ for National and NATO-Level Security Response

IntelliLight Drone threats

Luminous Pillars urges deployment of IntelliLight™, a scalable, non-lethal optical defense to help Denmark and NATO counter unexplained drone incursions.

In situations like these, every second counts. IntelliLight™ gives defenders precious time and a decisive optical deterrent that can neutralize threats without lethal force.” — Scott Sereboff

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luminous Pillars, a company at the forefront of non-lethal, optical-based security innovation , is leveraging light as an active defense system in deterring threats. This mission has become increasingly urgent amid repeated, unexplained drone incursions across Denmark—incidents generating serious national security concerns and NATO attention. Luminous Pillars today reaffirmed that its flagship system, IntelliLight ™, is uniquely suited as a non-lethal, rapidly deployable optical defense technology capable of detecting, disorienting, and deterring unauthorized aerial threats before they reach sensitive airspace.The recent drone events have exposed a critical vulnerability in modern defense: a lack of active security solutions that can engage small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS) in real time. Designed for rapid deployment and seamless integration into existing security ecosystems, IntelliLight™ combines powerful LED, LEP, and laser-based illumination to overwhelm and confuse optical and navigation sensors, forcing unauthorized drones to retreat or abort their missions.“Security must evolve beyond passive recording and reactive alerts - it must actively prevent threats before they escalate,” said Scott Sereboff, CEO and Co-Founder of Luminous Pillars. “In situations like these, every second counts. IntelliLight™ gives defenders precious time and a decisive optical deterrent that can neutralize threats without lethal force.”Built to integrate with existing camera networks, radar, and detection sensors, IntelliLight™ provides a dynamic response that transitions from wide-area illumination to precision-targeted deterrence, protecting both ground and aerial perimeters. Its compact, shoebox-sized design makes it ideal for deployment across critical infrastructure, government facilities, and energy sites, extending security well beyond the fence line.“As a co-founder of Luminous Pillars based here in Denmark, these incidents strike close to home,” said Jens Christian Andersen, Co-Founder of Luminous Pillars. “We are committed to working alongside Danish authorities, security agencies, and private-sector partners to evaluate how IntelliLight™ can contribute to a national defense strategy that is responsive, scalable, and safe. This is a moment to leverage innovation, not escalation.”Engineered with multiple redundant safety features and designed to comply with international optical safety standards, IntelliLight™ offers a non-lethal yet highly effective tool for enhancing situational awareness, buying critical response time, and reinforcing sovereign airspace defense.As investigations into the Danish drone incidents continue, Luminous Pillars is offering to help Denmark and European agencies evaluate IntelliLight™ as part of a layered, multi-domain defense strategy.For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.luminouspillars.com or contact Scott Sereboff at scott@luminouspillars.com, (972) 786-6771XXAbout Luminous PillarsLuminous Pillars is at the forefront of non-lethal, optical-based security solutions. Its flagship IntelliLight™ product transforms light into an active defense mechanism, enabling organizations to detect, deny, deter, and delay threats before they reach critical areas.

