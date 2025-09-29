Security Partner Milestones: Artistic Design and Moonlight Security Each Surpass 200 Deep Sentinel Customers

Deep Sentinel Security Partners Surpass 200 Deep Sentinel Customers

Deep Sentinel honors Artistic Design and Moonlight Security for their leadership in proactive crime prevention, faster response, fewer false alarms, and building client trust.” — David Selinger

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deep Sentinel, the leader in AI-enhanced live guard surveillance , announces at GSX that two of its top regional integrator partners, Artistic Design and Moonlight Security, have each surpassed the 200-customer milestone through the Deep Sentinel Partner Program.This achievement underscores both the strength of Deep Sentinel’s partner ecosystem and the growing demand for proactive, real-time crime prevention solutions across residential and commercial markets.“We are thrilled to celebrate Artistic Design and Moonlight Security for their leadership in delivering Deep Sentinel solutions,” said David Selinger, CEO of Deep Sentinel. “These partners showcase how integrators can differentiate themselves by offering proactive crime prevention with the industry’s fastest response time and dramatically fewer false alarms. Their success demonstrates how Deep Sentinel empowers integrators to build trust, expand services, and deliver unmatched peace of mind to clients in an increasingly competitive market.”Deep Sentinel empowers its partners with more than just technology, offering true collaboration designed to fuel their long-term success. Through cutting-edge security innovation, comprehensive training and tools, and collaborative business support, integrators can deliver crime prevention as a service, not just another camera system. A key differentiator is the ability to generate monthly recurring revenue (MRR), particularly through BYOC (Bring Your Own Camera) third-party camera integration capabilities, which enable partners to engage clients using their existing third-party hardware while still offering Deep Sentinel’s advanced monitoring services.Partner PerspectivesTony Abate, Artistic Design & Entertainment:“Surpassing 200 customers with Deep Sentinel is a proud moment for our team. It reflects years of partnership and the trust our clients place in us to deliver security that goes beyond traditional cameras. What excites me most is seeing clients prioritize safety, and it’s a clear indication that people are demanding proactive security for their businesses and homes. Deep Sentinel allows us to meet that need in a way that sets us apart.”Brian Ochoa, Moonlight Security Systems:“Reaching 200 customers with Deep Sentinel is both humbling and energizing. This partnership reshaped our business model, moving us beyond one-time hardware installs into ongoing services that deliver lasting value. The moments that stay with me are when clients share how Deep Sentinel changed their sense of safety. One family told us that, after a break-in was stopped in real time, they finally slept through the night. That’s not a luxury; it’s peace of mind.”As demand for real-time protection continues to rise, Deep Sentinel is actively expanding its partner network and invites more integrators to join in redefining proactive security.For more information about the Deep Sentinel Partner Program, visit here.XXXAbout Deep SentinelDeep Sentinel is revolutionizing physical security for businesses and homes as the only system that actually stops crime before it happens. Trusted by thousands of businesses and homes across the U.S., and hundreds of security partners, the company's patented security solution combines AI-enabled surveillance with live guard response to turn passive cameras into powerful crime prevention tools. This AI-enhanced live guard solution integrates seamlessly with a range of camera systems, including third-party cameras or Deep Sentinel's own. Learn more at www.deepsentinel.com About Artistic Design & EntertainmentEXPERTS IN SMART TECH CONSULTATION, DESIGN & CUSTOM INSTALLATION SINCE 1983We specialize in providing smart solutions that seamlessly integrate technology into your space. As a lifestyle company, we are passionate about helping our clients achieve greater comfort, convenience, and peace of mind through our innovative solutions. With a personalized approach to each project, we tailor our solutions to meet your specific needs and budget.About Moonlight Security SystemsMoonlight Security Systems LLC is a leading security integration firm recognized for innovation and precision. We constantly test and adopt the latest technologies to deliver full-service solutions that are seamless, reliable, and built around each client’s unique needs. Our attention to detail and ability to design custom systems set us apart, making us a trusted partner for projects of any scale. Our mission is to provide security solutions that safeguard communities, enhance property value, and set a new standard for protection in the residential and commercial market.

