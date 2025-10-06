Minuteman Security & Life Safety Honored to be Named SDM’s 2025 Systems Integrator of the Year

Minuteman Named SDM Integrator of the Year 2025

Minuteman Security & Life Safety is named SDM’s 2025 Integrator of the Year, honoring its innovation, people-first culture, and mission to protect what matters.

This award is a testament to our team’s unwavering dedication, our culture of innovation, and our shared mission to stand ready for those who depend on us.” — Joe Lynch

ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minuteman Security & Life Safety, one of the fastest-growing security integrators in North America and a leading provider of integrated security and life safety solutions, has been named SDM Magazine’s 2025 Systems Integrator of the Year. This is the security industry’s most prestigious recognition, awarded annually to a company that demonstrates excellence in innovation, growth, employee engagement, and customer impact.Founded in Massachusetts and inspired by the spirit of the original Minutemen, the company was built on a mission to protect people, property, and peace of mind. This mission continues to guide every decision made today.At the core of Minuteman’s success is its people-first culture. Everything the company does is driven by the talent and dedication of its teams. Minuteman values its employees’ expertise and commitment, recognizing that a supportive, empowering environment fosters excellence internally—an approach that naturally extends to external outcomes. The company strives for internal excellence, knowing it is the foundation of delivering exceptional results to customers and communities alike.“This award is a testament to our team’s unwavering dedication, our culture of innovation, and our shared mission to stand ready for those who depend on us,” said Joe Lynch, CEO of Minuteman Security & Life Safety. “We’ve grown rapidly, but our foundation remains the same: we protect what matters most—our customers, our employees, and our communities. Everything we achieve is because of the talented people on our teams who prioritize excellence every day.”Over the past two years, Minuteman has transformed from a regional to a national integrator, completing seven strategic acquisitions between late 2023 and mid-2025 — including S3 (NC), Security Technologies (CT), Secuni (NJ), Access Security (PA), AdaptToSolve (GA), Shanix (RI), and Split Pine (FL). These partnerships have fueled 345% revenue growth and a 300% increase in employee expansion, propelling Minuteman to No. 12 on the SDM Top Systems Integrators list in both 2024 and 2025, with projected 2025 revenue exceeding $205 million.“Our acquisition strategy is intentional,” said Ron Oetjen, President of Minuteman. “We seek partners with cultural alignment, strong technical capability, and shared commitment to our people and customers. It’s not about volume; it’s about ensuring each addition aligns with our core values and enhances our collective talent. Every team member’s expertise and dedication are what drives us forward.”Behind Minuteman’s rapid expansion is a focus on integration, process, and performance—all rooted in a people-first approach. The company has implemented a unified program management office (PMO), streamlined back-office systems, and fostered a culture of continuous improvement—ensuring efficiency, scalability, and collaboration across its national footprint.“Momentum and moxie define who we are,” Oetjen added. “We’ve built a team that’s bold, adaptable, and deeply connected by purpose. Our culture of valuing people and striving for internal excellence is what fuels our external success. This recognition from SDM is not the finish line—it’s fuel for what’s ahead.”About Minuteman Security & Life SafetyMinuteman Security & Life Safety is a national systems integrator dedicated to protecting people, property, and mission-critical operations. Founded in 1988, Minuteman has grown into one of the largest security and life safety providers in North America, recognized as the 2025 SDM Systems Integrator of the Year. With expertise across video surveillance, access control, cybersecurity, and emergency communications, Minuteman partners with organizations in healthcare, education, critical infrastructure, and enterprise markets.

