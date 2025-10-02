State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers (10-02-2025)

For immediate release: October 2, 2025 (25-119)

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clark County

In September 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended Robert Leslie Huffstutler’s (NC60883682) certified nursing assistant credential pending further disciplinary action. In April 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Huffstutler neglected a vulnerable adult and placed him on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry effective June 2024. Placement on the registry prohibits Huffstutler from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

In September 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended Ludmilla Perchatkin’s (NC10072261) certified nursing assistant credential pending further disciplinary action. In May 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Perchatkin neglected a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Placement on the registry prohibits Perchatkin from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

King County

In August 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended George Njuguna Kamau’s (NA61441907) registered nursing assistant credential pending further disciplinary action. In February 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Kamau financially exploited and sexually abused a vulnerable adult and placed him on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry effective March 2025. Placement on the registry prohibits Kamau from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Whitman County

In August 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Erin M. Donceel’s (MR61270938) registered medical assistant credential. In September 2024, a final order of default was issued after Donceel failed to respond to charges against her pharmacy assistant credential. The order suspended her credential and imposed conditions for reinstatement. In June 2025, Donceel failed to respond to the statement of charges on the registered medical assistant credential, resulting in the indefinite suspension.

Out of State

Oregon: In August 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Douglas Gangat Uy’s (CP60494259) substance use disorder professional credential pending compliance with terms and conditions of the order. In April 2023, Uy tested positive for a controlled substance without a valid prescription. In March 2025, a medical expert testified that the test result could not have been caused by his prescribed medications, contrary to Uy’s assertion.

