Federal shutdown jeopardizes critical support for infants, children, and pregnant people

For immediate release: October 1, 2025 (25-118)

OLYMPIA – With the federal government now shut down, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is assessing immediate impacts and working with partners to minimize disruptions to critical public health services. One of the most at-risk services is Washington’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program, which provides healthy food and nutrition support to more than 212,000 Washington residents each year.

WIC program faces critical funding shortage

Based on internal estimates, Washington WIC may be able to sustain benefits for one to two weeks before a federal shutdown would force a full closure of the program. Until then, WIC is asking participants to continue using their benefits, go to their scheduled appointments, and access program services as usual.

As of September 2025, Washington WIC serves nearly one-third of all babies born in the state, as well as 36% of children under age 5, and 29% of pregnant people. WIC helps improve the health of parents and children through healthy foods, nutrition education, breast and chest feeding support, and health screenings and referrals. The program operates 208 offices across the state and employs more than 650 people.

"This federal shutdown will have a very real impact on families and communities in Washington state,” said Brittany Tybo, Director of the Office of Nutrition Services, DOH. “The services that WIC provides reduce infant deaths, improve the growth of at-risk infants and children, increase immunization rates, increase access to community supports, and help ensure early prenatal care for pregnant participants. All of these benefits are at risk for WIC families, and the risk increases the longer the shutdown continues.”

Additional impacts to DOH

Due to the shutdown, DOH will need to temporarily lay off or reduce work hours for about 50 employees starting October 6 whose positions are fully or partially funded by federal dollars. The majority of these positions are located in the Office of Nutrition Services, which manages the WIC program. Additionally, many contractors who carry out public health work, including private organizations, local health jurisdictions, and Tribes, may also be affected as DOH monitors several pending federal grants.

For more information on impacts of the shutdown, visit DOH’s Federal Government Shutdown website.

