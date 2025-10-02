City of Oneonta, AL Expands Digital Services with OpenGov

ONEONTA, AL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Located in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the county seat of Blount County, Oneonta, used an antiquated system that required manual processes and double data entry.After being burdened by repetitive tasks that left citizens without convenient options to pay online or track the progress of their applications, Oneonta prioritized replacing their outdated system. In evaluating new solutions, leadership stressed online payment functionality, continuity across permitting and licensing processes, and the ability to connect revenue collection with broader financial operations.Enter OpenGov, the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments. The city chose OpenGov Permitting & Licensing and OpenGov Tax & Revenue Collection for its integrated approach to managing applications, payments, and records in a way that meets both staff and citizen needs.With these solutions, the city anticipates eliminating redundant data entry, improving accuracy, and relieving the heavy workload through automated processes, while applicants will gain the ability to apply, pay, and track permits, licenses, and tax obligations entirely online.“Providing responsive and efficient service to our citizens is one of our top priorities. Our old system simply couldn’t keep up with the demands of today’s applicants or the needs of our staff,” said Brandon Horton, Director of Public Safety for the City of Oneonta. With OpenGov, we’ll not only ease the burden on our employees but also give residents a faster, more transparent way to interact with their local government.”OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov.com

