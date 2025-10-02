Study of Shade Placement Strategies for Recreation Spaces

Shade helps cool Pickleball court surfaces, which run 15–20°F hotter than the air. Shade over active play areas like Gaga Pits is an effective heat mitigation strategy. Keeping cool in activity areas improves the quality of visits.

When you rethink shade in recreation spaces, you not only protect visitors from the sun, but make them comfortable while keeping them engaged in the activity they came for in the first place.” — Ron Romens, President of CRS

VERONA, WI, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recreation areas such as courts, splashpads, and outdoor fitness zones often see reduced use during peak sun hours. This is not necessarily due to programming but rather to comfort. In many facilities, shade is placed only at benches or picnic tables, which limits participation. By considering shade placement directly over activity areas, facilities can improve comfort, increase engagement, and extend the usability of their spaces.How Shade Placement Supports ParticipationVisitors are more likely to take part in activities when comfort is integrated into the areas where play happens. Shade over courts, splash zones, and fitness areas allows participants to remain active longer, reduces exposure to excessive heat, and supports safer conditions.Providing shade in playgrounds and other high-use areas also contributes to uninterrupted activity. While shade in lounge or seating zones can lengthen visits, shade over activity areas enhances the quality of participation by encouraging continuous engagement.From Sidelines to Activity ZonesTraditionally, shade structures are located at the periphery of recreation spaces—such as near bleachers, picnic shelters, or gathering points. While useful, these placements do not address comfort in the highest-use areas during the hottest times of day.Facility managers can evaluate opportunities for integrated shade by considering:- High foot-traffic areas- Locations with consistent programming throughout the day- Surfaces that absorb and radiate heat- Spaces where visitors frequently end their activities earlyThis type of assessment highlights where shade can have the greatest impact on comfort and usability.Shade Placement Strategies for Recreation FacilitiesSeveral activity zones benefit from integrated shade:- Sports Courts: Overhead shade reduces surface temperatures, extends playable hours, and supports safe participation.- Splashpads: Covering pavement areas helps prevent hot surfaces where children play barefoot.- Pools: Shade over shallow play zones and wading areas keeps families engaged longer.- Dog Parks: Shade over activity and agility spaces supports both pets and their owners, who are at risk of heat-related stress.- Gaga Pits: Direct overhead shade allows for uninterrupted play.- Playgrounds: Overhead structures reduce UV exposure for children in high-use climbing and running areas.Water-based amenities, including splashpads and shallow pools, are often assumed to provide sufficient cooling. However, direct sun exposure can still limit use. Adding overhead coverage improves comfort and safety in these areas.Outcomes of Integrated ShadeFacilities that move shade from the sidelines to the center of activity often see:- Increased participation- Longer stays by visitors and families- More consistent use of facilities throughout the day- Enhanced community engagement- Improved operational flow by spreading activity over more hours- Opportunities for increased revenue through extended visits and return ratesRon Romens, founder of Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS), noted:“Shade has often been added only to the edges of recreation spaces. By placing shade where the activity happens, facilities can protect participants while helping them stay engaged in the programs they came to enjoy.”Key Takeaway for Recreation LeadersShade over seating areas may extend visits. Shade over activity areas transforms the experience by encouraging longer and more active participation. This distinction is essential for facilities that aim to maximize the use and value of their recreation features.About Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS)Commercial Recreation Specialists provides recreation equipment and design services for outdoor environments nationwide. The company helps communities create safe, functional, and engaging public spaces with a focus on effective product selection and project guidance.

