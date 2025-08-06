CRS Introduces FLX Shade™ — The First Durable Shade System That Installs on Existing Surfaces Without Digging Footers

Flx Shade solutions for Schools & Parks Flx Shade solutions for Aquatic Centers & Pools Flx Shade solutions for Resorts & Campgrounds

Patented technology removes long-standing barriers to adding shade to outdoor recreation spaces.

Many recognize the importance of providing shade but have been held back by the logistical realities of foundation work and extended closures. The FLX Rod system addresses these specific hurdles.” — Ron Romens, President of CRS

VERONA, WI, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS) has announced the release of FLX Shade ™, a first-of-its kind shade system designed to make it easier for outdoor recreation providers to offer shade quickly and affordably.Why Shade MattersThe need for shade in public spaces continues to grow, with public health experts citing its role in protecting users from excessive sun exposure and encouraging longer participation in outdoor activities. Still, the challenges of traditional installation—cost, time, and construction downtime—often limit the ability of site operators to respond to these needs, especially in facilities like playgrounds, parks, and athletic complexes.Innovative Installation with Patented FLX Rod TechnologyUnlike conventional shade structures, which typically require excavation and deep concrete footings, FLX Shade uses patented FLX Rod technology to transfer wind and weight loads through flexible rods. As a result, installation can be completed on a variety of existing surfaces—including grass, concrete, turf, and asphalt—without digging or major site disruption.“Many sites have long recognized the importance of providing shade but have been held back by the logistical realities of foundation work and extended closures,” says Ron Romens, President of CRS. “The FLX Rod system was developed to address these specific hurdles.”Flexible Applications and Custom OptionsFLX Shade can be tailored to a wide range of outdoor settings, including:• Playgrounds• Splashpads• Pool decks• Park seating areas• Athletic fields and bleachers• Pickleball and tennis courts• Outdoor cafesThe system offers multiple sizes, shapes, and fabric color options.“Every site is different, but almost all of our clients share the same concerns: how fast can we install, how much will it disrupt what we already have, and will it make the space safer and more comfortable for our communities,” said Ryan Hartberg, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CRS. “With FLX Shade, we can finally say yes to all three—bringing effective shade to places that have never had access before.”To learn more about FLX Shade, or request a quote, visit crs4rec.com/flx-shade.About Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS)CRS provides recreation equipment and design services for outdoor environments nationwide, helping communities create safe, functional, and inviting public spaces using carefully selected products and expert project guidance.Media Contact:Tracy GrzybowskiDirector of MarketingCommercial Recreation Specialiststracy@crs4rec.com | 877-896-8442

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.