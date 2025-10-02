City of Sebastian, FL Improves Code Enforcement Management with OpenGov

SEBASTIAN, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an effort to enhance code enforcement processes, the City of Sebastian, Florida chose OpenGov Permitting & Licensing to make its complaint process more efficient and transparent.Located along Florida’s Treasure Coast, Sebastian is a charming coastal city with waterfront views and a laid-back community vibe. As such, the city is committed to creating a more responsive and accessible government experience for its residents.OpenGov stood out for its simplified workflows and configurable and easy report creation, providing locals with clearer access to information. Its user-friendly case tracking, automated workflows, and timely notifications will give residents confidence that their concerns are being addressed.With the implementation of OpenGov, the municipality anticipates stronger connections with the community through improved transparency and service. Residents will gain the ability to track the progress of their cases online and receive regular updates, while staff benefit from features like automated workflow generation and Municode integration.In addition, they will use new tools such as audit logs, case packets for magistrate hearings, and enhanced reporting to deliver more consistent and reliable service to the public.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov.com

