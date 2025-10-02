Muzzle Sleep Introduces Mouth Tape for Kids to Promote Nasal Breathing and Long-Term Sleep Health

Scottsdale, Arizona – Muzzle Sleep, a health and wellness business dedicated to helping people breathe better and sleep better, is pleased to announce its patented Mouth Tape for Kids, a doctor-recommended and uniquely designed solution to promote nasal breathing and long-term sleep health.

Responding to growing demand from parents, myofunctional therapists, airway specialists, and biological dentists, Muzzle Sleep’s Kids Tape has been created with toxin-free materials (no BPA, phthalates, parabens, or PFAS), an adhesive designed for delicate skin, and features a large breathing hole for safety.

“At Muzzle, we believe better sleep starts with better breathing. Our mission is to create safe, innovative solutions that help people and families wake up refreshed,” said Kusha Karvandi, Founder of Muzzle.

Muzzle Sleep’s non-toxic mouth tape offers a range of rigorously tested products designed to help adults enjoy silent nights and refreshing mornings. With a range suitable for both adults and children, the company offers a non-intrusive yet effective solution for anyone seeking to reduce snoring and enhance their overall sleep quality.

Whether an individual suffers from nasal snoring or is seeking a way to improve their sleep, Muzzle Sleep’s mouth tape is tailored to meet specific needs and preferences, while being safe for the entire family. By promoting natural nasal breathing, enhancing overall recovery, and improving oxygen flow, Muzzle Sleep helps to support users’ health and well-being so they can wake up refreshed and ready for the day.

Some of Muzzle Sleep’s products include:

Muzzle Mouth Tape for Adults: The only patented mouth tape with a breathable center hole, designed for better sleep, reduced snoring, and improved breathing. Muzzle Sleep’s mouth tape for adults is rigorously tested to be free of BPA and forever chemicals, proven to be excellent for skin tolerability, and engineered to promote nasal breathing and long-term sleep health. It even works great for adults looking specifically for mouth tape for beards.

Muzzle Mouth Tape for Kids: Designed to offer a soft, kid‑friendly hold to support closed lips and calmer nights. The mouth tape for kids is rigorously tested to be free of BPA and forever chemicals, proven for excellent skin tolerability, and engineered to promote nasal breathing and long-term sleep health.

USA-designed and patented to promote safer, deeper sleep, Muzzle Sleep has already been trusted by over 5,000 Americans to deliver comfort, safety, and optimal nighttime breathing, allowing for peaceful, uninterrupted sleep.

Muzzle Sleep invites individuals seeking healthier and higher-quality sleep for themselves or their family to visit the website and browse the company’s range of mouth tapes today.

About Muzzle Sleep

Muzzle Sleep is a health and wellness business committed to helping people breathe better and sleep better through offering a range of innovative and effective solutions for snoring and poor sleep quality. With products suitable for both adults and kids that are hypoallergenic, easy to use, and free from harmful chemicals like BPA, phthalates, parabens, and PFAS, Muzzle Sleep offers a comfortable, safe, and reliable solution that helps individuals and families enjoy peaceful, uninterrupted sleep.

