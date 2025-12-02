Friendly Recovery Center Publishes Online Resource, ‘What Type of Depression Do I Have? A Guide to Understanding Different Diagnoses’ to Help Support Prospective Patients

Tustin, California – Friendly Recovery Center, a leading mental health and addiction treatment facility in Orange County, CA, is pleased to announce that it has recently published an online resource to help prospective patients find depression treatment and mental health support.

Depression is a mood disorder that can affect how individuals think, feel, and function, but not all depression looks or feels the same. Friendly Recovery Center’s new resource has been crafted to guide individuals through the different depression types, symptoms, patterns, and recommended therapies to help provide clarity on the best way they can begin healing with personalized mental health care.

Some of the key diagnoses highlighted in, ‘What Type of Depression Do I Have? A Guide to Understanding Different Diagnoses’ includes:

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD):

Major Depressive Disorder is one of the most commonly diagnosed forms of depression. It involves intense symptoms that last at least two weeks and significantly interfere with an individual’s ability to function in everyday life. This may include experiences of:

Deep sadness or emptiness

Loss of motivation

Changes in sleep or appetite

Difficulty concentrating

Suicidal thoughts or feelings

MDD can appear suddenly or develop gradually, and it often requires a combination of therapy and, in some cases, medication to manage effectively.

Bipolar Depression:

Bipolar depression includes episodes of depression. The depressive episodes can look similar to MDD, but they occur alongside periods of elevated mood known as mania or hypomania. There are two distinct variations, Bipolar I and Bipolar II:

Bipolar I includes full manic episodes that may involve impulsive decisions, rapid speech, or even hospitalization.

Bipolar II features hypomanic episodes that are less extreme but still noticeable, combined with longer and more frequent depressive episodes.

Identifying bipolar disorder early is key to ensuring the right type of treatment that addresses both depressive and manic symptoms.

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD):

Some people notice their depression follows a seasonal pattern. Seasonal Affective Disorder occurs when symptoms tend to show up in the fall or winter and fade in the spring or summer. Some symptoms include:

Low energy or increased sleep

Social withdrawal

Weight gain or carb cravings

Feeling down most of the day

SAD is linked to changes in sunlight exposure and can often be treated with light therapy, structured routines, and therapy focused on managing cyclical mood changes.

The compassionate clinical team at Friendly Recovery Center understands that it takes time to understand an individual’s full mental health picture and utilize a combination of careful assessment and one-on-one discussions to identify the specific type of depression they might be experiencing.

Friendly Recovery Center encourages individuals to visit its website to read the full guide or to contact its expert team to access targeted support today.

About Friendly Recovery Center

Located in beautiful Orange County, Friendly Recovery Center offers a holistic approach to care, addressing mental, emotional, and physical well-being through its range of outpatient (OP), intensive outpatient (IOP), partial hospitalization (PHP) programs, and Telehealth services. With flexible treatment options tailored to each person’s unique needs, Friendly Recovery Center is dedicated to helping individuals regain their lives through compassionate mental health and addiction treatment support.

