Friendly Recovery Center Launches New Article on Understanding PTSD: Symptoms, Treatment, and Support

Tustin, California – Friendly Recovery Center, a top mental health and addiction treatment facility, is pleased to announce the launch of its online article, ‘Understanding PTSD: Symptoms, Treatment and Support.’

The new article leverages the expertise of Friendly Recovery Center’s experienced team to offer individuals and their families a comprehensive resource on PTSD, including symptoms, how it is diagnosed, and the range of treatment options available. The treatment center hopes that by highlighting that support, understanding, and effective PTSD treatment are within reach, it will empower readers to seek professional guidance.

PTSD is a psychological condition that arises from the experience or witnessing of a traumatic event. The condition may develop in different ways and varies from one patient to another. Some people develop symptoms soon after the traumatic event has occurred, while others may develop symptoms months or even years after the occurrence.

The symptoms of PTSD are divided into four clusters:

Intrusive Thoughts or Memories

Avoidance Behavoirs

Negative Changes in Mood and Cognition

Increased Arousal and Reactivity

In addition to the conditions’ symptoms, Friendly Recovery Center outlines an array of treatment strategies for PTSD in its new article, including:

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT): CBT is one of the most widely used and effective treatments for PTSD. This technique involves identifying and changing negative thought patterns associated with emotional distress. The therapist helps the patient reframe the thoughts attached to the trauma in such a way that guilt and shame are reduced.

Exposure Therapy: Exposure therapy is a form of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. In this, the individual gradually gets exposed to trauma-related memories or situations under carefully controlled conditions in a safe environment. This process helps desensitize the person towards trauma, thus reducing fear and anxiety levels over time.

Medications: In some instances, medication may be used to assist in the management of symptoms related to PTSD. These include:

Antidepressants – Such as SSRIs, can be prescribed for symptom relief associated with the depression and anxiety of PTSD.

Anti-anxiety medications – Such medications are also used for short-term relief of severe symptoms.

Friendly Recovery Center encourages individuals or their loved ones who are navigating the challenges of PTSD to take the first step toward healing today by reaching out to its specialist team.

About Friendly Recovery Center

Located in beautiful Orange County, Friendly Recovery Center offers a holistic approach to care, addressing mental, emotional, and physical well-being through its range of outpatient (OP), intensive outpatient (IOP), partial hospitalization (PHP) programs, and Telehealth services. With flexible treatment options tailored to each person’s unique needs, Friendly Recovery Center is dedicated to helping individuals regain their lives through compassionate mental health and addiction treatment support.

