Integrity Solutions Launches New Digital Credentialing Initiative with Credly by Pearson

Integrity aims to close the skills and communications gaps between credential earners and employers.

Nashville, TN – Integrity Solutions today launched a new digital badging program for its Integrity Selling certificate holders. Individuals who complete the required course and earn a passing score will earn the digital credential.

“By providing secure, independently issued Integrity Selling digital credentials through a trusted third-party provider, our vast alumni network of global professionals can showcase their achievements with confidence, knowing their certifications carry recognized credibility beyond our own internal systems,” said Brett Shively, CEO of Integrity Solutions. “This third-party verification ensures our community can easily manage and share their hard-earned credentials across social platforms, email signatures, and resumes. For employers, it provides a clear and trusted signal that employees have completed meaningful development programs. Partnering with Integrity Solutions demonstrates a commitment to learning that is externally validated, rigorous, and widely respected.”

Integrity Solutions is working with global digital credentialing leader Credly by Pearson to deliver the digital badges. Through this partnership, Integrity Solutions is able to offer clients a simple, trusted way to validate employee achievement, retain and attract talent, and prepare their teams for the future.

Credly collaborates with top global training providers, credential issuers, associations and academic institutions that are similarly focused on the power of verified skills and achievements. By transforming knowledge, skills and achievements into digital credentials, Credly makes it easy for people to showcase their accomplishments and connect with learning and career opportunities.

In addition to recognizing employee achievement, the digital badges provide Integrity Selling alumni with visual, verified and detailed proof of the skills and competencies they’ve mastered, reinforcing the value of the training and inspiring further growth and development. Because the badges are portable, the credentialing stays with the individual wherever their career takes them. This sends a strong signal to existing and prospective talent that the company is committed to investing in the success and professional growth of its employees.

Digital badges are currently available for individuals who have successfully completed Integrity Selling, a comprehensive program that equips sales teams with the skillset and mindset to establish trust, uncover needs and provide value at every step with customers. Credentialling for additional Integrity Solutions programs may be offered at a future date.

For more information about Integrity Solutions’ digital credential program, visit https://www.integritysolutions.com/digital-badges

About Integrity Solutions

As performance experts, Integrity Solutions equips sales teams to rise up and lead by building trusted customer relationships grounded in integrity. The firm is the partner of choice for values-driven organizations and specializes in innovative sales, service and coaching training solutions that fuel performance, grow talent, lift up customers, and elevate leaders.

Integrity Solutions has more than five decades of providing excellent sales coaching and training and other sales training strategies in 130 countries and industries including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy and utilities, agriculture, and more.

About Credly by Pearson

Credly is helping the world speak a common language about people’s knowledge, skills, and abilities. Thousands of employers, training organizations, associations, certification programs, and workforce development initiatives use Credly to help individuals translate their learning experiences into professional opportunities using trusted, portable, digital credentials. Credly empowers organizations to attract, engage, develop, and retain talent with enterprise-class tools that generate data-driven insights to address skills gaps and highlight opportunities through an unmatched global network of credential issuers. Visit www.credly.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Hayley Parr

Hparr@integritysolutions.com

608.724.8003

https://thenewsfront.com/integrity-solutions-launches-new-digital-credentialing-initiative-with-credly-by-pearson/

1801 West End Avenue Suite 250

Nashville

TN

United States

1-800-646-8347

https://www.integritysolutions.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.