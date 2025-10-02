ADOT program supports community airports across Arizona

PHOENIX – New helicopter landing zones at Superior Municipal Airport mean medevac flights can respond to emergencies without using a high school parking lot. A taxiway added to Mesa’s Falcon Field Airport minimizes delays and reduces fuel consumption. Pilots using Show Low Regional Airport benefit from upgrades to a precision approach indicator and runway end identifier lights.

These are just some of the recent improvements to Arizona airports made possible substantially or entirely through funding administered by the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Group.

While ADOT is well-known for highways that safely connect people and empower the economy, its $11 billion 2026-2030 Transportation Facilities Construction Program includes $138 million to the Airport Capital Improvement Program. ADOT develops this program in conjunction with the Federal Aviation Administration and Arizona’s 67 publicly owned and operated airports, including ADOT-operated Grand Canyon National Park Airport.

Ensuring the sustainability, growth and safety of these airports pays dividends for Arizonans. In 2019 alone, airports contributed $59.4 billion to the state’s economy, supported 386,000 jobs and generated $20.4 billion in earnings.

“Publicly owned and operated airports in Arizona provide one of the largest flight instruction networks among states and provide a cornerstone for the tourism industry,” said Matthew Munden, ADOT Aeronautics Group Manager. “Community airports also support personal and business travel, medical flights, law enforcement, fire suppression, recreation, agriculture and environmental conservation.”

In Superior, a $500,000 grant administered by ADOT led to helicopter landing areas at the town’s airport. In addition to the public safety benefits from no longer having to direct medevac flights to the high school, these landing areas are also used by private sightseeing flights as well as the Arizona Game and Fish Department, search and rescue teams and wildland firefighters.

“We are very proud of the new amenity at our airport, and we hope that they will continue to be a catalyst for future private aviation investment,” Town Manager Todd Pryor said.

In Mesa, a combination of city funds and federal and state funding administered by ADOT enabled Falcon Field Airport to add a much-needed taxiway that streamlines routing aircraft between the north runway and facilities on the south side of the airport. This project is a major part of the Falcon Field Airport’s master plan, which will accommodate anticipated growth.

"This greatly supports the City’s vision to provide a safe, efficient, high quality airport that positively contributes to the advancement of Arizona’s transportation system,” Airport Director Corinne Nystrom said.

ADOT’s Airport Capital Improvement Program aims to maximize the use of state dollars for airport development and FAA funding for airports. State funding comes mainly from taxes and fees for aircraft and aviation fuel. Subprograms provide the following:

Half of the project sponsors’ share of an FAA Airport Improvement Program grant

Airport Development Funds covering between 90% and 95% of an approved project’s eligible costs

Assistance with major pavement maintenance projects, with ADOT Aeronautics conducting design administration at no cost to the sponsor while covering between 90% and 95% of the construction cost

Statewide system studies and projects performed by ADOT Aeronautics

The Airport Capital Improvement Program helps with improvements large and small at facilities including Show Low Regional Airport, which in recent years has received funding to design and construct two helipads, replace runway signs and transition to energy-efficient LED runway lighting. It also has helped the airport maintain pavement and upgrade aging navigational aids such as precision approach path indicator lights and runway end identifier lights.

"These improvements are essential to maintaining a safe, efficient and modern airfield,” Airport Manager Jacob Allen said.