Grand Canyon National Park Airport completes runway upgrade

TUSAYAN – Grand Canyon National Park Airport, operated by the Arizona Department of Transportation, has completed a $12 million runway rehabilitation that enhances safety and improves operational efficiency.

The project resurfaced the airport’s sole runway, reconfigured a key taxiway intersection, refreshed apron markings and updated signage to meet current Federal Aviation Administration standards. Work was completed in just over two months, with careful coordination to minimize impacts on airport operations, tenants and travelers.

“This project reflects the strength of our partnership with the FAA and our shared commitment to safe, efficient access to the Grand Canyon,” said David Reffner, Director of Grand Canyon National Park Airport. “We are proud to have delivered this project on time thanks to the dedication and expertise of our project team.”

Funded primarily by an FAA Airport Improvement Program grant with matching funds from the state, the project demonstrates Arizona’s commitment to maintaining premier aviation infrastructure that enhances the experience for travelers.

The project team included Fann Contracting for construction, Mead & Hunt for design and project management, and ADOT and FAA staff.

For more information, visit ADOT’s project webpage.