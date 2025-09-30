Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,016 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,223 in the last 365 days.

Grand Canyon National Park Airport completes runway upgrade

TUSAYAN – Grand Canyon National Park Airport, operated by the Arizona Department of Transportation, has completed a $12 million runway rehabilitation that enhances safety and improves operational efficiency.

The project resurfaced the airport’s sole runway, reconfigured a key taxiway intersection, refreshed apron markings and updated signage to meet current Federal Aviation Administration standards. Work was completed in just over two months, with careful coordination to minimize impacts on airport operations, tenants and travelers.

“This project reflects the strength of our partnership with the FAA and our shared commitment to safe, efficient access to the Grand Canyon,” said David Reffner, Director of Grand Canyon National Park Airport. “We are proud to have delivered this project on time thanks to the dedication and expertise of our project team.”

Funded primarily by an FAA Airport Improvement Program grant with matching funds from the state, the project demonstrates Arizona’s commitment to maintaining premier aviation infrastructure that enhances the experience for travelers.

The project team included Fann Contracting for construction, Mead & Hunt for design and project management, and ADOT and FAA staff.

For more information, visit ADOT’s project webpage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Grand Canyon National Park Airport completes runway upgrade

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more