Exergen’s Distributor Advanced Medical Supplies to Host Launch Events in Jeddah and Riyadh October 12 and October 14

WATERTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exergen, a leading designer of infrared thermometers and manufacturer of the most accurate thermometer on the market, is proud to announce its expansion into Saudi Arabia following MDMA approval of its Temporal Artery Thermometers (TAT). To mark this milestone, Advanced Medical Supplies , Exergen’s exclusive distributor for Saudi Arabia, will host exclusive launch events in Jeddah and Riyadh, where nurses and healthcare professionals can experience Exergen’s groundbreaking technology firsthand.At these events, Advanced Medical Supplies invites attendees to explore the full line of Exergen’s Temporal Artery Thermometers and discover how they are revolutionizing temperature measurement in clinical settings. Nurses and healthcare professionals are invited to attend the official product launch events: Riyadh Radisson Blu Hotel Olaya , on October 12 from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM Jeddah Radisson Blu Hotel, Jeddah Corniche , on October 14 from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PMTo RSVP, please contact Mohammad Al Moghrabi at 0096564055551 or Mohammad.Moghrabi@ams.com.sa by 10th of Oct for Riyad activity & 12th Oct for Jeddah Activity.Program event highlights include:— Introduction on AMS the exclusive distributer of Exergent in KSA— Introduction to Exergen and its FDA-approved Temporal Artery Thermometers— Importance of fever and having it measured correctly— Live Demonstration— Comparison with other thermometers and discussion of key benefits— Interactive Q&A— Participants will have the opportunity to win a Temporal Artery Thermometer during this event.About Exergen’s Temporal Artery ThermometersExergen's Temporal Artery Thermometers are the number one choice of nurses and pediatricians in the USA because they are clinically accurate, easy to use, user- and patient friendly, non-invasive, very cost efficient and improves significantly productivity. Temporal Artery Thermometers use infrared technology to measure the heat naturally emitting from the skin surface on the forehead the temporal artery on the forehead which is positioned 2 mm below the skin. In addition, this method incorporates a patented arterial heat balance system to automatically account for the effects of ambient temperature on the skin.About Advanced Medical SuppliesAdvanced Medical Supplies has an unwavering focus on innovation, expertise, and customer centricity. They are committed to equipping healthcare professionals and organizations with the tools they need to deliver exceptional care. Their team consists of seasoned experts, each bringing extensive knowledge and experience to curate a carefully selected range of products that meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.About ExergenExergen Corporation, the leader in non-invasive temperature measurement technologies for industrial and medical applications, delivers non-invasive temperature meters with higher accuracy, lower costs, less process control, and higher reliability than previously possible. Known in both healthcare and consumer markets for its award-winning arterial thermometer, Exegren was founded by MIT and Harvard – educated and Harvard researcher Dr. Francesco Pompei, who holds more than 100 patents supporting Exergen products. Exergen Corporation is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, United States.EXERGEN P/N 850548

